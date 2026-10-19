If you missed the incredible Halloween celebration in Meridian Saturday night, don’t worry! You’ve still got two more opportunities to experience one of the Treasure Valley’s most elaborate Halloween displays while helping an incredibly important cause.

Saturday, October 17, was the first of three special fundraising nights for Skeletons for St. Jude, and what a night it was!

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Families filled the neighborhood, enjoying everything from enormous skeletons and animated Halloween characters to dinosaurs, spooky lighting, bubbles, and a towering 33-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters.

And yes, even Zombie Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance!

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

A Meridian Neighborhood Comes Together for St. Jude

My friends and neighbors, Angelo and Barb, have transformed their Meridian home into an incredible Halloween attraction, with thousands of lights, projections, animatronics, and larger-than-life characters.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

It’s something you really need to see in person to appreciate.

And the best part? It’s all about raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, helping children and families facing childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

READ MORE: Idaho’s Favorite Halloween Candy, Plus 8 Local Candy Shops

The first night brought families together for an evening of Halloween fun, photo opportunities, delicious food, and a chance to make a difference.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Brent's awesome Skeleton Army is across the street and my own Halloween display, Dead Acres, is just around the corner, and we’re also participating in Skeletons for St. Jude. So there’s even more Halloween fun to explore while you’re in the neighborhood.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Two More Nights of Halloween Fun in Meridian!

If you missed opening night, mark your calendar!

Skeletons for St. Jude returns:

The big fundraiser takes place at: 568 Yosemite Drive, Meridian, Idaho. Then across the street, Brent and his family are a part of the party!

Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Both nights will also feature food trucks, including Sweet Treats of Idaho and Lucky's Grill, so come hungry!

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Bring the kids, bring your camera, enjoy the Halloween decorations, and consider making a donation to St. Jude.

READ MORE: Boise YMCA Halloween Run Returns October 24 - New Half Marathon

It’s a wonderful opportunity to create some Halloween memories while supporting children and families who need our help.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Check out the photo gallery below for a look at the incredible Halloween fun from opening night!

And remember, you’ve still got two more nights to experience it for yourself!