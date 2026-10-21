Halloween is almost here, and the Treasure Valley is getting into the spirit in a BIG way!

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this week, you’re going to have plenty of choices. From trunk-or-treat celebrations and haunted attractions to Broadway entertainment, fall festivals, and some fantastic community events, there’s something happening just about everywhere you look.

And the best part? Quite a few of these activities are FREE!

READ MORE: Boise & Treasure Valley Trunk-or-Treat Guide 2026

What’s Happening Around Boise and the Treasure Valley October 21–25?

One of the biggest events of the week happens Thursday evening when downtown Meridian transforms into a giant Halloween celebration.

Meridian’s annual Trunk-or-Treat takes over City Hall Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m., with more than 90 businesses and organizations handing out candy, along with music, dancing, and plenty of family fun.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

Saturday and Sunday, Zoo Boise gets into the Halloween spirit with Boo at the Zoo. It’s two full days of trick-or-treating, costumes, special activities, and even Halloween treats for the animals!

And if you’re looking for a little exercise with your Halloween fun, the Treasure Valley YMCA Halloween Run returns to Ann Morrison Park on Saturday, complete with costumes and a brand-new half marathon.

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Treasure Valley Halloween Fun That Makes a Difference

One of my personal favorites is happening Friday and Saturday evenings in Meridian.

Our friends Angelo and Barb are hosting two more nights of their incredible Skeletons for St. Jude Halloween display at 568 Yosemite Dr.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

It’s an amazing evening for the whole family, featuring thousands of lights, projections, animated Halloween characters, food trucks, and even a gigantic 33-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man!

Admission is free, but donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are encouraged.

READ MORE: Meridian Skeletons for St. Jude Halloween Fundraiser 10-23 & 24

It’s a wonderful opportunity to have some Halloween fun while helping children and families facing childhood cancer.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

There’s Plenty More Than Halloween Around Boise!

If Halloween isn’t your thing, no worries!

Broadway’s "& Juliet" is at the Morrison Center through Sunday, the Greenbelt Harvest Market continues in Garden City, and several local farms are celebrating the harvest season with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and family activities.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

There’s even a free celebration marking the 10th anniversary of Boise’s Main Street Station on Saturday.

We’ve gathered some of the best things happening around Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, and Garden City.

Check out the gallery below for dates, times, locations, and details, so you can start making your weekend plans!

What’s Happening Around the Treasure Valley October 21–25, 2026 From Halloween celebrations and haunted attractions to Broadway shows, fall festivals, and family-friendly events, here’s your guide to what’s happening around Boise and the Treasure Valley this week. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals