Before the sun came up on Thanksgiving morning, the Idaho State Capitol was glowing purple, the finish arch was already up, and a giant inflatable turkey in a top hat was there to greet anybody who showed up early enough.

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I got a few pictures while things were still quiet. Looking back at those next to the photo of the crowd filling the street in front of the Capitol, it’s hard to believe they were taken on the same morning.

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More than 6,800 people took part in Boise’s 2026 Turkey Day 5K, and judging by the outfits I saw downtown, some of them had been planning what they’d wear for almost as long as they’d been planning Thanksgiving dinner.

Turkey Costumes Take Over Downtown Boise on Thanksgiving Morning

I saw matching turkey hats, tutus in just about every fall color, and one kid who looked like he was riding an inflatable turkey into the race. There was even a full-size turkey costume on Bannock Street. I’m doing well if I remember to dress in layers for a November morning in Boise. These folks had a whole wardrobe figured out.

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Boise’s Turkey Day 5K Brought Runners From Across the Country

I spent part of Thanksgiving morning at the finish line calling out names as people came through. After a while, I started thinking, Is there a state we haven’t heard from yet? I know we had people from Alaska and Hawaii, and it sure sounded like just about every state in the lower 48 had somebody in the race. Some states came up more than once.

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That was one of my favorite surprises of the morning. You look out at that crowd in front of the Idaho State Capitol and think, "Look how many people showed up for Boise's Turkey Day 5K", then you get on the mic and realize just how far some of them came.

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Boise’s Turkey Day 5K Benefits Camp Rainbow Gold and Boise Rescue Mission

The race benefited Camp Rainbow Gold and Boise Rescue Mission. I heard an early estimate of $35,000 to $40,000 combined for the two nonprofits, with the final tally still pending.