It’s beginning to look a LOT like Christmas around the Treasure Valley!

The Christmas music is already playing on your radio, holiday decorations are popping up everywhere, and now one of Meridian’s most popular Christmas traditions is almost here.

The Village at Meridian is getting ready for its annual Christmas tree lighting celebration tonight, Thursday, November 19, at 6 p.m. and this isn’t just somebody plugging in a string of Christmas lights.

We’re talking about a giant 50-foot Christmas tree, live entertainment, holiday characters, and a special visit from the big guy himself!

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A 50-Foot Christmas Tree Lights Up The Village

If you’ve spent any time at The Village during the holidays, you know how beautiful it gets once the Christmas decorations go up.

The fountain area becomes the center of the celebration, with the giant Christmas tree towering above the crowd.

The highlight of Thursday evening will be Santa’s grand arrival and the countdown to officially light the 50-foot tree.

READ MORE: Scentsy Christmas Lights 2026: Meridian’s Free Holiday Display

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Christmas Entertainment and a Visit From the Green Grouch

This year’s celebration includes a special holiday show featuring the Green Grouch, along with live music from Oralé.

The Village is also promising holiday character photo opportunities, festive giveaways, and a few surprises throughout the evening.

It’s a fun way to kick off the season, whether you’re bringing the kids, meeting up with friends, or just looking for an excuse to get out and enjoy some Christmas cheer.

READ MORE: Winter Garden aGlow 2026 Boise: Tickets, Dates & Prices

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What About Ice Skating at The Village in Meridian?

The Village’s Winter Skate season will be running through January 19, 2027, weather permitting. However, there’s one important thing to know if you’re planning to attend Thursday’s celebration.

The ice rink will be CLOSED on November 19 for the Christmas tree lighting event. So if you were hoping to combine skating with the tree lighting, you’ll need to plan your skating trip for another day.

Regular skating hours are generally 3 - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon - 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon - 6 p.m. Sunday, with holiday exceptions.

READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights

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Everything You Need to Know About Thursday’s Tree Lighting

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 6–7 p.m.

Location: Fountain Square at The Village at Meridian

Address: 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian

Highlights: 50-foot tree lighting, Santa’s arrival, Oralé, Green Grouch holiday show, character photos, and giveaways

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Christmas Is Officially Taking Over the Treasure Valley

Whether you’ve already had your Christmas decorations up for two weeks or you’re firmly in the “not until after Thanksgiving” camp, there’s no denying that the season is getting underway.

Santa, Christmas music, a 50-foot tree, and a whole lot of holiday cheer.

Sounds like a pretty good Thursday evening in Meridian to me!