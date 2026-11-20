If you’re looking for a fun way to kick off the Christmas season, how about heading into the Idaho mountains and cutting down your very own Christmas tree?

And no, you don’t have to be Clark Griswold to pull this off!

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

The Boise National Forest is once again offering Christmas tree cutting permits, and for just $10 per tree, you can turn finding this year’s Christmas tree into a family adventure.

But before you grab the saw and load up the family, there are a few important rules you’ll need to know.

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Where Can You Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in Idaho?

The Boise National Forest allows Christmas tree cutting in designated areas throughout the forest.

That means families from Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, and the surrounding Treasure Valley can head into the mountains to find their own Christmas tree.

But you can’t just pull off the highway and start cutting.

Joern Haufe, Getty Images Joern Haufe, Getty Images

There are specific restrictions on where trees can be harvested, including areas near highways, streams, campgrounds, and other protected locations.

The Forest Service also prohibits cutting in designated areas such as the Pioneer Fire burn scar on the Lowman Ranger District, along certain forest roads, and in posted no-cutting areas.

The best approach is to check the official permit maps and cutting guidelines before choosing where to go.

Photo by Ashley Smith on Unsplash a man and a boy cutting a tree

How Much Does a Christmas Tree Permit Cost?

A Boise National Forest Christmas tree permit costs just $10 per tree.

Each person can purchase up to three permits, and trees may be cut between now and December 25, 2026. Permits can be purchased online through Recreation.gov or through participating Forest Service offices.

Here’s something families with fourth graders should definitely check out.

Through the Every Kid Outdoors program, eligible fourth-grade students can receive a free Christmas tree permit when they have a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass and follow the participating forest’s redemption instructions.

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Photo by Jan Antonin Kolar on Unsplash shallow focus photo of leaves on truck

There Are Some Important Rules About the Tree You Choose

Before you head out, make sure you understand the Boise National Forest’s requirements.

Trees must be no taller than 12 feet, and you need to cut the entire tree rather than taking just the top off a larger one.

The stump must be no more than six inches above the ground.

Whitebark pine trees are protected and cannot be cut, whether they’re alive or dead.

Photo by William Croucher on Unsplash A golden-mantled ground squirrel perched in the branches of a pine tree

The Forest Service also encourages people to select trees from densely growing areas. Removing one tree from a crowded stand can give the remaining trees more room to grow.

And remember, your permit is only valid for the areas covered by that permit. It doesn’t authorize cutting on private property, state land, or other federal lands.

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Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash a person riding a snow board in the air

What Should You Bring Along to Cut Your Idaho Christmas Tree?

You’ll want to bring a handsaw, measuring tape, sturdy gloves, boots, a tarp, and some rope or straps to secure the tree to your vehicle.

But this is Idaho in November and December, so you also need to think about winter driving. Bring extra warm clothing, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, and emergency supplies.

The Forest Service recommends carrying chains or other appropriate traction equipment, along with a shovel and tow chain.

Photo by Navy Medicine on Unsplash Soldiers attaching chains to a vehicle tire in snow

And don’t count on your phone working everywhere in the mountains, so make sure somebody knows where you’re going and when you expect to return.

It’s also important to check the weather and road conditions before leaving home. Some forest roads may be covered in snow or inaccessible.

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How to Keep Your Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree Looking Great

Once you’ve found the perfect tree and brought it home, cut a little off the bottom of the trunk before placing it in the stand.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash person cutting tree trunks

Make sure the stand has plenty of water, and check it every day.

A freshly cut Christmas tree can last for weeks with proper care, but allowing the trunk to dry out can shorten its life.

Keep your tree away from fireplaces, heaters, and other sources of heat.

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Make Finding the Christmas Tree Part of the Tradition

There’s something pretty special about heading into the Idaho mountains with the family, searching for that perfect tree, and bringing it home to decorate together.

And let’s face it, there’s probably going to be a little debate over which tree is actually the perfect one! Maybe somebody wants a tall, skinny tree. Somebody else wants the biggest, fullest tree in the forest and there’s always that one person who insists the tree looks perfectly straight… until you get it home.

Photo by Олег Мороз on Unsplash a tree decorated with ornaments

But that’s part of the fun! For $10, you can bring home more than just a Christmas tree. You might also come home with a new family tradition.

You can purchase permits and find the complete cutting rules at the Boise National Forest Christmas Tree Permit page⁠.