I was out watching the Zamzows crew unload Christmas trees recently, and it got me thinking about how much work goes into getting a real tree into the living room. You can let somebody else do the heavy lifting, or you can make a day of it and do a little of that work yourself. This year, the permit for the second option can cost you a buck.

READ MORE: Zamzows Christmas Trees Arrive in the Treasure Valley

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Where to Buy Idaho’s $1 Christmas Tree Permit

The Bureau of Land Management is selling $1 Christmas tree permits through Dec. 23, 2026. It’s one tree per family, and the permit is good on eligible BLM land within the field office area where you buy it.

For those of us in the Treasure Valley, the Boise and Owyhee field offices are two places to start looking. You can buy a permit online or at a participating office. Print the tag if you buy online, and attach it to the tree for the ride home. The permit page has maps and the rules for each area.

Brendon Thorne, Getty Images Brendon Thorne, Getty Images

What to Pack For Cutting Your Own Idaho Christmas Tree

The permit is the cheap part. The rest of the math depends on the drive, what you already have in the garage and how much of a Saturday you want to spend looking for a tree.

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I’d measure the space at home first, including the stand and the topper. Then I’d throw a handsaw, gloves, a tape measure and tie-downs in vehicle. Save the map before you leave and check the road and weather conditions for the area you pick.

Photo by Mike Cox on Unsplash a person holding a gun

If you already have a spot in mind in the Boise National Forest, look up its permit separately. The Forest Service has its own permit and cutting rules.

READ MORE: Idaho Christmas Tree Permits 2026: Cut Your Own for $10

And if you’re taking the kids, leave some time for the hunt. Picking the tree together is half the fun.