I remember the old cell phone waiting area at the Boise Airport. For years, that’s where everybody went to wait for the “We landed!” text. Then the line started getting longer, and on a busy day it could spill into the drive lanes for arrivals. You’d be trying to get to the terminal while a whole line of cars was waiting for people who hadn’t even made it to baggage claim yet. It was a mess. The airport closed that waiting area and moved it to a bigger lot with actual parking spaces.

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Where Is Boise Airport’s Free Cell Phone Waiting Lot?

If you haven’t picked anybody up in a while and you’re on airport duty this Thanksgiving, save this address before you leave the house. 2950 S. Curtis Road, Boise.

The free lot is next to the Economy Lot and has its own entrance on Curtis Road. Coming from Meridian, Nampa or Caldwell, take I-84 east to Exit 52 for Orchard Street. Turn right on Orchard, right on Victory Road and right on Curtis Road. Coming westbound on I-84, use the same exit, turn left on Orchard, then make the same right turns onto Victory and Curtis.

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Once your passengers are ready, the airport says it’s about five to seven minutes from the waiting lot to the terminal. Turn left out of the lot onto Curtis, left onto Victory, then go straight across Orchard as Victory becomes Wright Street. Turn right onto Vista and follow signs for Arrivals on the lower level.

When Can You Pull Up to the Curb For Boise Airport Arrivals?

Here’s the text I’d send before leaving home. “Let me know when you’ve got your bags and you’re outside. Tell me which door you’re near.” I love getting “We landed!” when family comes to town. “We’re outside with our bags” is the one that gets me out of the waiting lot.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

The arrivals curb is for active loading. Sitting behind the wheel while your passenger is still inside can get you cited. If you want to meet Grandma at baggage claim or go in to help with the kids and their luggage, use short-term parking, which is $3 an hour. Check availability before you leave, since the airport says lots and garages could fill during the holiday rush.

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Flying Out of Boise Over Thanksgiving Weekend?

Boise Airport projected that Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28–29, would be among the busiest travel days of the holiday stretch. The airport recommends getting to the terminal at least two hours before departure. If you’re parking in the Economy Lot at 5600 W. Victory Road, give yourself extra time for the shuttle. The lot is $12 a day, and the free shuttle runs about every 15 minutes.

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One more thing if you’re taking Thanksgiving leftovers home. The airport recommends packing things like gravy, cranberry sauce and jam in your checked bag. And whether you’re flying or picking someone up, get the flight number ahead of time. That’s a lot easier than trying to figure out which of the flights from Denver has your family on it.

New Boise Airport Parking Prices These prices took effect October 1. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola