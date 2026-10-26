If you happened to be anywhere near Ann Morrison Park in Boise Saturday morning, you might have wondered why Superman, a bunch of Minions, some giant snails, and even the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man were all hanging out together.

No, it wasn’t some strange superhero convention. It was the Treasure Valley Family YMCA’s annual Halloween Run!

And what a beautiful morning it was!

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Boise’s Ann Morrison Park Was the Place to Be Saturday Morning

Saturday, October 24, couldn’t have provided a much better setting for the YMCA Halloween Run.

The fall colors at Ann Morrison Park were absolutely spectacular. The trees were showing off their brilliant yellows, oranges, and reds, the sun was shining, and hundreds of runners, walkers, families, and Halloween enthusiasts were ready for some fun.

READ MORE: Idaho Botanical Garden Scarecrow Stroll & Fall Photos

And the costumes? Oh, the costumes!

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Now, I’m not sure inflatable snail costumes are the most aerodynamic choice for a running event, but you’ve got to appreciate the commitment!

One of the things I love most about events like this is that you don’t have to be a serious runner to participate. There were experienced runners ready to race, parents pushing strollers, kids in costumes, and families just enjoying a beautiful morning together.

And when the runners finally took off beneath the big YMCA starting arch, it was quite a sight.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

The YMCA Halloween Run More Than Just a Halloween Run

It’s about getting outside, being active, spending time with family and friends, and enjoying everything that makes the Treasure Valley such a great place to call home.

READ MORE: New Downtown Boise YMCA Announces December 12 Opening Date

A big thank-you to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, the volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who helped make Saturday morning such a wonderful community event.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

And if you missed this one, don’t worry. You still have a couple of opportunities to lace up those running shoes before the end of the year!

Two More Treasure Valley YMCA Runs Are Coming in 2026

YMCA Thanksgiving Leftovers Fun Run is coming up Saturday, November 28 at Ann Morrison Park in Boise. The event begins at 10 a.m. and features a one-mile run or walk and a 5K.

Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash a large turkey balloon with a turkey on top of it

The YMCA will be giving participants leftover race merchandise from previous events, including shirts, hats, and medals. Items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

It’s a fun way to get moving after Thanksgiving, spend time with family, and maybe work off a little of that extra pumpkin pie!

YMCA Christmas Run is Saturday, December 19

One of my favorite Treasure Valley holiday traditions is the YMCA Christmas Run! This year’s event takes place Saturday, December 19, at Boise High School.

Jim Larson via Treasure Valley YMCA Jim Larson via Treasure Valley YMCA

There are three distances, the one-mile Reindeer Dash, two-mile run or walk, and the six-mile run or walk

The one-mile event begins at 10 a.m., followed by the two-mile and six-mile events at 10:15.

And just like the Halloween Run, costumes are a big part of the fun! Except this time, instead of superheroes and dinosaurs, you’ll find Santa hats, elves, reindeer, ugly Christmas sweaters, and plenty of holiday spirit.

Image via Treasure Valley YMCA Image via Treasure Valley YMCA

Santa himself will be there to help kick off the festivities.

Whether you’re a serious runner or someone who just enjoys getting out and participating in a great community event, the YMCA Christmas Run is a wonderful way to celebrate the season.

Take a Look at the Fun From Boise’s 2026 YMCA Halloween Run!

I’ve put together a gallery of some of my favorite moments from Saturday morning.

From superheroes and giant snails to adorable kids in costumes and families crossing the starting line, it’s a great reminder that sometimes the best part of a race isn’t how fast you finish.

It’s how much fun you have along the way.