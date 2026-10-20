October is Tacoberfest, and Sara and I are continuing our quest to discover some of the best tacos the Treasure Valley has to offer!

This time, our taco adventures took us to Caldwell and Kuna, where we visited four locally owned establishments. Three taco trucks and one beautiful sit-down Mexican restaurant.

And what a delicious adventure it turned out to be!

READ MORE: Trying Local Tacos Across the Treasure Valley

We’re not ranking restaurants or declaring winners. We’re simply sharing our experiences, enjoying some great local food, and hopefully introducing you to a few places you haven’t tried.

Mario’s Tacos - Caldwell

Mario’s Tacos in Caldwell absolutely delivered. I ordered my usual carne asada and carnitas tacos, while Sara went with two carne asada. Both meats were outstanding!

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We’ve found restaurants that make exceptional carne asada and others that knock the carnitas out of the park. But Mario’s may have delivered the best combination of BOTH that we’ve experienced during Tacoberfest!

And the sauces? Oh, man! The green avocado salsa was delicious. The red hot salsa was fantastic. But combine the two?

MAGIC!

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Mario’s was definitely one of the highlights of this month’s adventure.

READ MORE: Tacoberfest: Trying Tacos Mi Ranchito in Emmett, Idaho

Tacos La Chiquilla - Caldwell

Our next Caldwell stop was the bright red Tacos La Chiquilla food truck, complete with covered outdoor seating.

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Both the carne asada and carnitas were good, solid street tacos.

Neither necessarily stood out compared with some of the exceptional tacos we’ve discovered this month, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that!

Sometimes you’re simply craving good tacos, and Tacos La Chiquilla delivers.

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It’s another locally owned option worth knowing about when you’re hungry in Caldwell.

READ MORE: 2 Treasure Valley Taco Favorites You Need to Try

Tito’s Taqueria - Kuna

Next, we headed to Kuna and Tito’s Taqueria, a longtime favorite located near Bi-Mart.

Tito’s has earned a loyal following, and it’s easy to understand why.

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The carne asada was especially impressive, with wonderful seasoning, a little char from the grill, and beautifully tender meat. The carnitas were also very good.

If Sara and I could add one thing, it would be some of those extras we’ve enjoyed at other stops, particularly grilled onions.

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Still, Tito’s serves up some seriously good street tacos and is absolutely worth a stop when you’re in Kuna.

READ MORE: Tacoberfest Finds Great Carnitas at This Garden City Taco Shop

Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant - Kuna

And finally, there’s Enrique’s!

I’ve been telling Sara about Enrique’s for the entire nine years we’ve been together. Yet somehow, we’d never actually gone. Well, Tacoberfest finally changed that!

Apparently, it’s been longer than I realized since my last visit because Enrique’s moved from the little family restaurant I remembered into the former Cowgirls building 8 years ago.

And WOW! What a transformation!

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The restaurant is absolutely beautiful. From the impressive entrance to the gorgeous interior, it’s the kind of place where you could dress up a little and enjoy a wonderful date night.

We started with the tableside guacamole. Because, well, how do you pass up tableside guacamole? It was fantastic!

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Sara ordered two carne asada street tacos, while I went with the full carnitas plate and those carnitas were phenomenal! Easily among the best I’ve ever had.

Despite the upscale atmosphere and full-service dining experience, Enrique’s street tacos are just $3.50 each! That’s right in line with what we’ve been paying at taco trucks throughout the Treasure Valley.

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Enrique’s might just be my new favorite overall Mexican restaurant in the Valley and we’re definitely not waiting another nine years to return!

READ MORE: Tacoberfest Finds Great Tacos in Ontario, Oregon and Nampa, Idaho

So Many Idaho Tacos, So Little Time!

Four stops. Two Treasure Valley communities. Four very different experiences and that’s what makes Tacoberfest so much fun!

We’re discovering that great tacos can be found everywhere, from little food trucks tucked into parking lots to beautiful restaurants perfect for a night out.

We’ve still got more exploring to do before October ends, and I know we’ve barely scratched the surface of the Treasure Valley’s incredible taco scene!

Check out the gallery below for photos from all four stops, and let us know where we should go next!