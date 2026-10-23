Halloween arrived a little early in downtown Meridian Thursday evening, and despite some concerns about the weather, families came out to enjoy one of the Treasure Valley’s biggest trunk-or-treat celebrations.

The annual Meridian Trunk-or-Treat transformed the area around Meridian City Hall into a Halloween wonderland, complete with elaborate decorations, creative costumes, music, food trucks, and, of course, plenty of candy!

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Meridian Businesses and Organizations Go All Out for Halloween

More than 90 local businesses and organizations were expected to participate in this year’s celebration, and judging by what we saw, there was no shortage of creativity.

READ MORE: Boise & Treasure Valley Trunk-or-Treat Guide 2026

From spooky graveyards and creepy skeletons to colorful displays inspired by favorite movies and television characters, there was something for just about everyone.

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Some displays were genuinely creepy, while others were designed specifically for the littlest trick-or-treaters.

One of my favorites featured characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, complete with Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie.

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Of course, seeing all the kids dressed up and having the time of their lives was the best part.

Meridian’s Trunk-or-Treat Also Helped Feed Local Children

Beyond all the costumes, candy, and Halloween fun, the evening also supported a wonderful cause.

The City of Meridian encouraged families to donate $1 per child or contribute nonperishable food items to benefit the Meridian Food Bank’s Backpack Program.

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The program helps qualifying students in the West Ada School District who might otherwise struggle to have enough food over the weekend.

Each backpack provides six meals and two snacks, helping ensure local children have something to eat when school meals aren’t available.

According to the City of Meridian, a $25 donation can help provide one child with weekend food for six weeks.

That’s something worth celebrating!

READ MORE: Meridian Skeletons for St. Jude Halloween Display is Amazing

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Another Great Night for the Meridian Community

Events like this are one of the things I love about living in the Treasure Valley.

Local businesses and organizations put in countless hours decorating their vehicles, gathering candy, and creating something special for families.

And when you combine all that Halloween fun with an opportunity to help children right here in our community, it makes the evening even better.

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I snapped plenty of pictures of the costumes, decorations, and some of the incredible displays. Take a look through our gallery below. You might even spot someone you know!

And if you’d still like to help the Meridian Food Bank’s Backpack Program, donations are accepted throughout the year.