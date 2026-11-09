Veterans Day is this Wednesday, November 11, and businesses throughout the Treasure Valley are stepping up to say thank you to the men and women who have served our country.

We can never fully repay our veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made. For some, that meant months or years away from their families. For others, it meant putting their lives on the line to protect the freedoms that the rest of us enjoy every single day.

And let’s not forget the families who made sacrifices right alongside them.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

A free breakfast, a burger, a cup of coffee or even a haircut certainly doesn’t repay that debt. But it’s a pretty nice way to let our veterans know they’re appreciated.

I’ve been putting together a list of businesses offering Veterans Day freebies and discounts throughout Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Eagle, Kuna and the surrounding Treasure Valley.

Some are locally owned businesses, while others are national chains with locations right here in Idaho.

And we’re going to keep adding to this list as more businesses announce their Veterans Day specials.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

A Few Things to Know Before You Go

Before heading out to take advantage of these Veterans Day offers, there are a few things worth remembering.

Most businesses require proof of military service. That could include a military ID, veteran identification card, DD-214 or driver’s license with a veteran designation.

Some promotions are available only for dine-in customers, while others have specific hours or require an additional purchase.

And just because a national chain is advertising a Veterans Day promotion doesn’t necessarily mean every location is participating.

My advice? Make a quick phone call before heading out.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Know a Treasure Valley Business Offering a Veterans Day Special?

I’d love to add more locally owned businesses to this guide. If you know of a restaurant, coffee shop, barbershop, retailer or other Treasure Valley business offering something special for veterans on November 11, let us know!

We’ll continue updating this list as additional offers are confirmed.

To All Our Veterans, Thank You

I want to close with something far more important than any free meal or discount.

To every veteran here in the Treasure Valley and across this great country, thank you.

Thank you for your service, your sacrifices and the time you spent away from the people you love.

Thank you for answering the call to serve, for protecting our country and for helping preserve the freedoms we enjoy every day.

And to the military families who have made so many sacrifices of their own, thank you as well.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

I hope this Veterans Day brings you the recognition and appreciation you deserve.

Happy Veterans Day, and thank you for your service.