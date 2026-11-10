One of Meridian’s Biggest Christmas Light Displays Returns Friday Night
If there’s one thing I’ve learned after nearly 25 years of living in Meridian, it’s that this community knows how to celebrate Christmas. And one of my favorite things about this time of year is seeing all those beautiful holiday lights start popping up around town.
Well, get ready, because one of Meridian’s biggest and brightest Christmas traditions is about to flip the switch!
The 10th Annual Scentsy Commons Christmas Lights Ceremony is happening Friday, November 13, and the best part? It’s absolutely FREE!
Hundreds of Thousands of Christmas Lights at Scentsy
Scentsy Commons will once again transform its Meridian campus into a Christmas wonderland, featuring hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights.
The centerpiece is the spectacular 75-foot-tall illuminated Christmas tree, along with the signature walk-through light tunnel that’s become a favorite spot for family pictures.
The official lighting ceremony runs from 6 to 8 p.m., with the big countdown beginning at 6:15 p.m.
And trust me, if you’ve never walked through that tunnel surrounded by Christmas lights, it’s something worth experiencing.
READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights
Come Hungry! There Will Be 12 Food Trucks at Scentsy
This year’s celebration will feature 12 food trucks serving everything from tacos and barbecue to pizza, churros, donuts and other treats.
The food trucks will be available from 5:30 to 8 p.m., so you can grab dinner and make an evening out of it.
Just remember, the entire celebration takes place outdoors. Dress warmly, especially if you’re bringing the little ones.
Can’t Make to Scentsy Friday Night? No Problem!
Here’s another reason I love this event: You don’t have to attend opening night to enjoy the lights.
The display will remain illuminated every night, from sunset until sunrise, through January 18, 2027.
That gives you more than two months to enjoy one of the Treasure Valley’s most beautiful free Christmas attractions.
READ MORE: Winter Garden aGlow 2026 Boise: Tickets, Dates & Prices
Event Details
What: 10th Annual Scentsy Commons Christmas Lights Ceremony
When: Friday, November 13, 2026
Time: 6–8 p.m.; countdown at 6:15 p.m.
Where: Scentsy Commons, Meridian
Admission: FREE
Food Trucks: 5:30 - 8 p.m.
Pets, alcohol and smoking are not permitted on campus.
So grab the family, bundle up, and get ready to kick off another beautiful Christmas season in Meridian!
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker