If there’s one thing I’ve learned after nearly 25 years of living in Meridian, it’s that this community knows how to celebrate Christmas. And one of my favorite things about this time of year is seeing all those beautiful holiday lights start popping up around town.

Well, get ready, because one of Meridian’s biggest and brightest Christmas traditions is about to flip the switch!

The 10th Annual Scentsy Commons Christmas Lights Ceremony is happening Friday, November 13, and the best part? It’s absolutely FREE!

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Hundreds of Thousands of Christmas Lights at Scentsy

Scentsy Commons will once again transform its Meridian campus into a Christmas wonderland, featuring hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights.

The centerpiece is the spectacular 75-foot-tall illuminated Christmas tree, along with the signature walk-through light tunnel that’s become a favorite spot for family pictures.

The official lighting ceremony runs from 6 to 8 p.m., with the big countdown beginning at 6:15 p.m.

And trust me, if you’ve never walked through that tunnel surrounded by Christmas lights, it’s something worth experiencing.

READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights

Scentsy Lights Tunnel, Photo by Nikki West Scentsy Lights Tunnel, Photo by Nikki West

Come Hungry! There Will Be 12 Food Trucks at Scentsy

This year’s celebration will feature 12 food trucks serving everything from tacos and barbecue to pizza, churros, donuts and other treats.

The food trucks will be available from 5:30 to 8 p.m., so you can grab dinner and make an evening out of it.

Just remember, the entire celebration takes place outdoors. Dress warmly, especially if you’re bringing the little ones.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Can’t Make to Scentsy Friday Night? No Problem!

Here’s another reason I love this event: You don’t have to attend opening night to enjoy the lights.

The display will remain illuminated every night, from sunset until sunrise, through January 18, 2027.

That gives you more than two months to enjoy one of the Treasure Valley’s most beautiful free Christmas attractions.

READ MORE: Winter Garden aGlow 2026 Boise: Tickets, Dates & Prices

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Event Details

What: 10th Annual Scentsy Commons Christmas Lights Ceremony

When: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 6–8 p.m.; countdown at 6:15 p.m.

Where: Scentsy Commons, Meridian

Admission: FREE

Food Trucks: 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Pets, alcohol and smoking are not permitted on campus.

So grab the family, bundle up, and get ready to kick off another beautiful Christmas season in Meridian!