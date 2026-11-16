I’ll admit it. I’m still feeling a little sore after Friday afternoon, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything!

Our team came together for Rake Up Boise to help Rob, an 80-year-old Boise veteran who’s lived in his home for 40 years, and what an afternoon it turned out to be!

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

A Lot of Leaves and a Whole Lot of Heart

When we arrived, we knew we had our work cut out for us. Rob’s beautiful property was absolutely covered in leaves, and some of the landscaping beds hadn’t been cleaned out in years. And I mean YEARS!

But our team jumped right in. My wife Sara and I were joined by Hugo, Kent, Diane, Kelly, Rosalie, Jake, Caitlin, and their three little kids, who were some pretty terrific helpers themselves!

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Everyone worked their tails off. We raked, we bagged, we cleaned out flower beds, we filled an impressive number of bags with leaves, and somehow, we managed to finish just before the rain started falling. Talk about perfect timing!

More Than Just Raking Leaves

The best part of the afternoon wasn’t seeing the freshly cleaned yard, although that was pretty satisfying.

It was seeing how much it meant to Rob.

Here’s a man who served our country, has called Boise home for decades, and was genuinely appreciative of a group of neighbors showing up to lend a hand. That’s what makes Rake Up Boise so special.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

A huge thank-you to every member of our team. We couldn’t have done it without you!

If you’ve never participated in Rake Up Boise, I can’t recommend it enough. Grab your family, coworkers, friends, or service organization and put together a team next year.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

NeighborWorks Boise also organizes Paint the Town in early summer, another wonderful opportunity to help our neighbors.

Sure, you might end up with a few sore muscles. But you’ll also end up with something much better: the satisfaction of knowing you made someone’s day a little brighter and that’s worth every single leaf!