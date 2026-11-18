There’s Christmas music on the radio, lights are going up around the Treasure Valley, and now we can add another familiar sign of the season: fresh Christmas trees at Zamzows.

Trees are available beginning today, Wednesday, November 18, but before families start walking through the lot looking for the perfect one, there’s a whole lot of work that happens behind the scenes.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

I stopped by for unloading day Tuesday. Between the trucks, the stacks of freshly cut trees and the crew carrying them across the lot, it was quite an operation.

And right in the middle of it was Jos Zamzow, wearing work gloves and shouldering trees alongside everyone else.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Getting Christmas Trees to Boise is Hard Work

Jos told me 33 people were helping unload roughly 2,000 trees that day. Some of the largest, he said, can weigh around 150 pounds.

According to Jos, the trees in that shipment had been cut in Oregon the previous day, loaded onto trucks that night and delivered here around 7 a.m. They were still wet from the rain that had moved through Oregon before reaching us.

Getting them off the trucks was only the beginning.

READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights

Each store had a list of the trees it needed. After unloading, the crew would load some of them again for delivery to other Zamzows locations. Then came unwrapping and getting everything ready for customers.

I’ve bought my Christmas trees at Zamzows for years. I’d just never given much thought to all the work that happened before I showed up.

I will now.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

An Idaho Christmas Tradition That Started With Helping Someone

While we talked, Jos shared the family story behind how Zamzows started selling Christmas trees.

During the Great Depression, a man was trying to sell trees to support his family. He had cut them and was making the rounds, looking for buyers one tree at a time.

But money was tight, and he was struggling to sell them.

According to Jos, his great-grandmother, known as Grandma Z, recognized how hard the man was trying. She bought his entire load for 25 cents a tree, and the family set them up to sell at their Fairview location.

Helping that man became the beginning of a Christmas tradition.

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Google Street View Google Street View

Zamzows dates its business to 1933 and is the Treasure Valley’s oldest Christmas tree seller. For many families, stopping there to choose a tree has become part of their own holiday history.

Standing there watching another generation of the family carry trees off a truck made that story feel especially fitting.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Sticky Shoulders and the Smell of Christmas in Idaho

Unloading day is definitely a day for clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Jos explained that carrying trees leaves resin on your shoulder and needles in your clothes and hair. Finding a few more pine needles in the shower afterward is just part of the experience.

But as we joked during our conversation, there are worse things than coming home smelling like Christmas.

“It’s hard work, but it’s good work,” Jos said. After watching the crew, I’d say that sums it up pretty well.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Picking Your Idaho Christmas Tree and Keeping It Fresh

Jos said this delivery included grand fir, noble fir and Nordmann fir trees. He showed me the nobles’ sturdy branches and upward-facing needles, with plenty of places to hang ornaments.

His biggest advice once you choose your tree? Give it a fresh cut and get it into water promptly.

READ MORE: 2026 Canyon County Festival of Trees: Dates, Events & Tickets

The National Christmas Tree Association recommends cutting about a half-inch off the bottom of the trunk before placing it in water. Check the stand daily, keep the cut end submerged and position your tree away from fireplaces, heating vents and other heat sources.

And you can skip the soda, sugar and homemade mixtures. Penn State Extension recommends plain water without additives.

Photo by Mike Cox on Unsplash a decorated christmas tree in front of a fireplace

I went to Zamzows to see the Christmas trees arrive. I left with an appreciation for the crew getting them ready and a family story I’ll remember when we pick out ours.

Take a look through the photos below for a little of the work that happens before your Christmas tree comes home.