Thanksgiving hasn’t arrived yet, but good luck telling the Treasure Valley that Christmas has to wait.

Christmas music is already playing on the radio, and this weekend brings plenty of opportunities to add some lights, shopping and holiday fun to the soundtrack.

From Santa’s arrival in Meridian and the opening of Caldwell’s Winter Wonderland, to football, hockey and getting back on the snow, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

Here are some of the biggest things happening Thursday, November 19, through Sunday, November 22.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

The Village at Meridian Lights Up Thursday Night

The Village at Meridian gets an early start on the weekend with its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, November 19, beginning at 6 p.m.

The celebration includes a holiday show, entertainment from Oralé, holiday characters and Santa’s grand arrival. Then comes the countdown to lighting the 50-foot Christmas tree.

If you’re planning to skate while you’re there, save that for another visit. The Village’s ice rink is scheduled to be closed November 19 for the tree lighting.

READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Caldwell’s Winter Wonderland Returns

Downtown Caldwell is about to get a whole lot brighter.

The Winter Wonderland Festival runs Friday through Sunday, November 20–22, from 6–9 p.m. each evening, with a million Christmas lights, Santa, holiday shopping and ice skating among the attractions.

There’s more shopping time this year, too. The Winter Market runs 6–9 p.m. Friday and 3–9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For anyone hoping to avoid circling downtown for parking, there's free shuttle service Friday and Saturday from 5:30–10 p.m., with pickup locations at Elevate Academy and the parking lot at 120 N. 21st Avenue.

Enjoying the lights is a great family outing, and you can budget separately for skating, food and shopping.

Christmas in Color via Roaring Springs Christmas in Color via Roaring Springs

Christmas in Color Opens With a Special Moment

Christmas lights from the comfort of your warm car? Count me in.

Christmas in Color opens Friday, November 20, at Roaring Springs, with a special lighting moment at 6 p.m. Maddie, our local 16-year-old Children’s Miracle Network Champion, will press the button to illuminate the display. A portion of proceeds benefits St. Luke’s Children’s.

The mile-long drive-through experience features lights synchronized to festive music, along with new elements for the season.

The show runs November 20 through January 3 in the Roaring Springs parking lot.

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Get a Jump on Your Gift List in Nampa

If you’d like to make some progress on Christmas shopping before Thanksgiving, the Canyon County Christmas Show fills the Ford Idaho Center with gifts, holiday shopping and visits with Santa, too

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors 62 and older, and free for children 12 and under. Parking is free.

READ MORE: 2026 Canyon County Festival of Trees: Dates, Events & Tickets

Photo by Artem Kniaz on Unsplash white snowman with red and green christmas baubles

Shop Handmade at Wintry Market

For the person on your list who loves something a little different, Wintry Market returns to Boise Centre West, 850 W. Front Street, on Friday and Saturday.

The market features regional artists and makers offering original art, crafts and handmade gifts.

Shop Friday, November 20, from 4–9 p.m., or Saturday, November 21, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Friday admission is $10 and includes both days. Saturday-only admission is $5, and children 12 and under get in free.

Facebook/Shindig Farms Facebook/Shindig Farms

Get Lost in Christmas at Shindig Farms

Shindig Farms in Nampa trades fall frights for holiday lights with Lost in Christmas opening Friday and Saturday, November 20–21, from 5–10 p.m.

The walk-through illuminated straw maze is joined by Santa meet-and-greets, Grinch time, slides, zip lines and other family activities.

Opening-weekend admission is listed at $14 plus tax. Children 3 and younger are free with a paying adult. A new wagon ride through a lighted path is available for an additional $5 per person.

You’ll find Shindig Farms near Highway 45 and Scism Road.

Loren Orr, Getty Images Loren Orr, Getty Images

Wear Blue for Boise State Football

Leave room in your Saturday plans for the Broncos. Boise State hosts San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 21, at 7:30 p.m.

The designated color is blue, and if you’re watching from home, the game is scheduled to air on USA Network.

With a late kickoff, there’s time to fit in some daytime shopping before settling in for football.

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Catch the Steelheads Downtown

Prefer your action on the ice? The Idaho Steelheads host the Maine Mariners at Idaho Central Arena on Friday and Saturday, November 20–21, with games scheduled for 7:10 p.m. both nights.

It’s another option for a downtown date night or a family outing indoors.

Photo by Phil Robson on Unsplash A man holding a lit candle in his hand

A Christmas Classic Takes the Stage

Boise State’s production of “A Christmas Carol” opens Thursday, November 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Danny Peterson Theatre at the Morrison Center.

This is the world premiere of Gordon Reinhart’s stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday story.

Performances are scheduled during November 19–22 and December 3–6. Check the ticket listing for individual showtimes and availability.

Luke Tokunaga Luke Tokunaga

Bogus Basin Plans Opening Weekend

For some families, the most exciting lights this weekend might be brake lights on the road to Bogus.

Bogus Basin’s current mountain report announces opening weekend November 21–22, with stored snow helping prepare for the season.

READ MORE: Bogus Basin Saves Snow Through Idaho Summer

Check the latest mountain report before heading up for confirmed operating hours, available terrain and conditions. Opening weekend doesn’t necessarily mean every lift and run will be available.

Rachel Murray, Getty Images Rachel Murray, Getty Images

Finish the Weekend With Traditional Country Music

“Will the Circle Be Unbroken” comes to the Morrison Center on Sunday, November 22, at 6 p.m.

The concert brings together Idaho musicians for a celebration of traditional country music, honoring artists including Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard and more.

Tickets start at $41, including fees before any applicable tax, and parking is included with ticket purchase.

Whatever makes your weekend list, check the latest information before leaving home, especially for outdoor attractions and weather-dependent activities.