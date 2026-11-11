Imagine putting a giant pile of snow in storage in March, leaving it outside through an Idaho summer, and coming back in November to discover most of it is still there.

Sounds like something you’d expect to see in a cartoon, doesn’t it? Well, that’s pretty much what our friends at Bogus Basin just pulled off!

As the Treasure Valley starts thinking about winter, skiing, snowboarding, and hopefully some serious snowfall in the mountains, Bogus Basin has been working on a pretty fascinating experiment.

Luke Tokunaga Luke Tokunaga

Bogus Basin Saved Snow Through the Idaho Summer

Bogus Basin’s Mountain Operations team recently uncovered a massive pile of snow that’s been sitting on the mountain since late March.

The snow was protected by specially designed insulated panels as part of a project called Snow Secure, a technology developed in Finland and the really impressive part is that approximately 60% of the original snow pile survived the summer!

READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights

Think about that for a second. We had plenty of hot days in Idaho, and temperatures on the outside surface of those protective panels reportedly reached a scorching 118 degrees. Meanwhile, underneath those panels, a giant pile of winter was patiently waiting for its big comeback.

I have trouble keeping ice cubes frozen in a cooler on a summer camping trip. These folks managed to preserve a mountain of snow for more than seven months!

Cassidy Carter Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area Cassidy Carter Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area

Why Is Bogus Basin Saving Snow?

Anyone who’s lived in the Treasure Valley for a while knows that Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate when we’re ready for ski season. Some years, the snow arrives early. Other years, we’re staring up at the mountains wondering when winter plans to show up.

By saving snow from the previous season, Bogus Basin can give itself a head start preparing ski runs, even before actual snowfall arrives.

READ MORE: Winter Garden aGlow 2026 Boise: Tickets, Dates & Prices

The technology can also reduce the amount of water and electricity needed to manufacture snow.

Bogus Basin successfully tested Snow Secure during the 2025 season, and the preserved snow helped make its Thanksgiving weekend opening possible despite unusually warm conditions.

Google Street View Google Street View

Could This Mean More Predictable Opening Dates For Bogus?

Bogus Basin hopes to eventually store enough snow to open its Coach’s Corner run and an early-season terrain park without having to depend entirely on fresh snowfall or snowmaking.

The more snow the mountain can preserve through summer, the better its chances of giving skiers and snowboarders a reliable start to the season.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Of course, we’ll still be hoping for plenty of fresh powder this winter, but knowing Bogus Basin has figured out how to keep a little of last winter tucked away until the next one?

That’s pretty cool... and for once, that’s not just a figure of speech.