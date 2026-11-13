The holidays are about to get a whole lot louder, and 107.9 LITE-FM wants to send you to one of the biggest Christmas shows of the year!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its spectacular holiday production to ExtraMile Arena in Boise on Black Friday, November 27, and we’ve got your chance to experience the magic from the FLOOR!

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If you’ve ever seen Trans-Siberian Orchestra live, you know this isn’t your typical Christmas concert. We’re talking incredible musicians, powerful holiday music, dazzling lights, lasers, and enough pyrotechnics to make Santa’s sleigh look a little underpowered!

And if you’ve never experienced TSO live, trust me, you’re in for something special.

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Enter to Win Your Way In To Trans-Siberian Orchestra

We’ve got FLOOR TICKETS up for grabs, and entering couldn’t be easier!

Just fill out the registration form below for your chance to win your way into Trans-Siberian Orchestra at ExtraMile Arena! All entries must be in by 11:59 p.m. on November 20th, 2026.

Want Even MORE Trans-Siberian Orchestra?

How about a holiday getaway to SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS?

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Every weekday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m., listen to 107.9 LITE-FM for our special Elf Code!

Enter that code in the LITE-FM Boise app for your chance to win an incredible Trans-Siberian Orchestra VIP getaway, including:

VIP tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra in San Antonio

Round-trip Airfare

2 Night Hotel Accommodations

A $500 Prepaid Gift Card

Two incredible ways to experience Trans-Siberian Orchestra this Christmas season, all from 107.9 LITE-FM, Boise and the Treasure Valley’s Official Christmas Music Station!

READ MORE: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns to Boise for Two Shows in 2026