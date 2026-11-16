Thanksgiving is almost here, and you know what that means. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and that annual promise that we’re definitely not going back for thirds.

But before you settle in for a day of food, football, and family, how about starting Thanksgiving with a little fresh air, some exercise, and a whole lot of fun?

Turkey Day 5K via Facebook Turkey Day 5K via Facebook

The Turkey Day 5K is returning to Boise and Caldwell on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26, and it’s one of my favorite kinds of community traditions. You get to have some fun with family and friends while helping people right here in Idaho.

And don’t worry. You don’t have to be a serious runner to participate. Whether you run, walk, or waddle your way through those 3.1 miles, you’re welcome!

Two Treasure Valley Races, One Great Thanksgiving Tradition

This year’s Turkey Day 5K takes place in two locations, both beginning at 9 a.m.

Boise Turkey Day 5K - Thursday, November 26, 2026

9 a.m. - Cecil D. Andrus Park, in front of the Idaho State Capitol

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Caldwell Turkey Day 5K - Thursday, November 26, 2026

9 a.m. - Memorial Park in Caldwell

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It’s a great opportunity to get the whole family together before everyone heads home to prepare Thanksgiving dinner and yes, kids can participate, too!

The Turkey Day 5K is Helping Idaho Families

As much fun as the Turkey Day 5K is, there’s something even better about this Thanksgiving tradition. The event supports two incredible Idaho organizations: Boise Rescue Mission Ministries and Camp Rainbow Gold.

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries provides meals, shelter, and other assistance to people experiencing homelessness and hardship in our community.

Camp Rainbow Gold provides life-changing experiences and support for Idaho children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Participants are also encouraged to bring canned food donations to help people in need.

That’s a pretty wonderful way to begin a holiday that’s supposed to be all about gratitude and giving thanks.

Turkey Day 5K via Facebook Turkey Day 5K via Facebook

Register For the Turkey Day 5K Before Prices Go Up

Registration is open for both races, but if you’re planning to participate in Boise, there’s a good reason not to wait.

Adult registration for the Boise 5K is currently $50, plus processing fees, but the price increases to $55 after November 19.

Kids ages 12 and younger can register for the Boise race for $18, plus processing fees.

You can register for either race through the official Turkey Day 5K site.

Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash a large turkey balloon with a turkey on top of it

Don’t Forget to Pick Up Your Race Packet

For Boise participants, advance packet pickup is available at Shu’s Idaho Running Company:

Saturday, November 21: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Monday, November 23: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 24: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 25: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Limited race-morning packet pickup will also be available, but organizers encourage participants to pick everything up ahead of time.

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Not a Runner? You Can Still Be Part of the Fun at the Turkey Day 5K

If running or walking a 5K isn’t your idea of a relaxing Thanksgiving morning, there’s another way to participate. Volunteer!

Events like this need people to help everything run smoothly, and it’s a wonderful way to give a little of your time to the community.

And really, isn’t that what Thanksgiving is all about?

Whether you’re hoping to set a personal record, make some memories with the kids, or just get a little exercise before that second helping of pumpkin pie, the Turkey Day 5K is a great way to start your holiday.

Besides, after walking 3.1 miles, I think you’ve earned an extra dinner roll.