My neighbor Angelo has been on a mission, and that mission involved getting Amazon to drop something out of the sky and onto his driveway.

If you haven’t heard, Amazon officially launched its Prime Air drone delivery service in the Treasure Valley on October 30. And Angelo, who lives right behind me here in Meridian, was determined to give it a try.

I don’t even know if he cared what he ordered. I think he just wanted to see one of those flying delivery robots show up at his house, but it wasn’t quite as easy as he expected.

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Four Attempts to Get One Amazon Drone Delivery

Attempt number one was canceled because a Life Flight helicopter was operating in the area. Completely understandable. The last thing we need is an Amazon drone playing chicken with an emergency helicopter. His package arrived by regular delivery instead.

Attempt number two? Another cancellation, without much explanation. Then came attempt number three and this time, the drone actually showed up! Angelo watched it fly over his house and hover above his driveway.

Then, it changed its mind. It turned around and flew away without delivering anything.

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Finally, the fourth attempt was the charm. The drone arrived, descended, dropped off his package and headed back to wherever Amazon drones go when they’re finished delivering things. Angelo was thrilled.

But not everyone in the Treasure Valley is nearly as excited about these new flying delivery vehicles.

Some Nampa Neighbors Say They’ve Had Enough of the Drones

After hearing about Angelo’s successful delivery, I came across a pretty heated conversation on Nextdoor.

A Nampa resident who lives about a mile from Amazon’s distribution center said the drones have been buzzing around her neighborhood, upsetting her dogs and creating concerns about noise and privacy.

Nextdoor, Canva Nextdoor, Canva

And she isn’t alone. Some residents near the Nampa facility are becoming increasingly frustrated with the frequency and noise of the flights.

One resident says she can hear the drones inside her home, even with the windows and doors closed. Another says she’s actually considered moving because of the disruption.

Some people responding to the complaints saying they are excited about the technology, others are asking whether the convenience of getting a package delivered in 30 minutes is worth the additional noise in residential neighborhoods.

I can understand both sides.

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Even Idaho Hot-Air Balloon Pilots Have Questions

We have a pretty active hot-air balloon community here in the Treasure Valley, and those balloons share the skies with these new delivery drones.

Idaho News 6 also reported Tuesday that local balloon pilot Greg Ashton has concerns about how the aircraft will operate around each other.

He’s temporarily changed his launch location while he works with Amazon and the FAA to better understand the technology.

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Amazon says its drones have cameras, sensors and systems designed to detect and avoid other aircraft, including hot-air balloons.

Hopefully, everybody can find a way to safely share the sky.

How Does Amazon Drone Delivery Work?

Amazon’s new drone delivery service operates from its facility on East Franklin Road in Nampa.

Google Street View Google Street View

The service covers approximately a 7.5-mile radius, including parts of Nampa, west Meridian and several surrounding communities.

And these aren’t the little drones you might see someone flying at the park. Amazon’s MK30 delivery drones weigh approximately 85 pounds and can carry packages weighing up to five pounds.

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They’re designed to deliver eligible orders in as little as 30 minutes.

Here’s what drone delivery costs:

Amazon Prime members: Free on eligible orders of $50 or more.

Prime orders under $50: $2.99.

Non-Prime customers: $4.99.

Not every home qualifies. Amazon needs an appropriate delivery area, and flights depend on weather and other safety conditions.

You can check your address at Amazon’s drone delivery website.

Bruce Bennett, Getty Images Major Cities In The U.S. Adjust To Restrictive Coronavirus Measures

What If You Don’t Want Drones Flying Over Your Neighborhood?

Both Nampa and Meridian have published information for residents with concerns about the new service.

The Federal Aviation Administration regulates drone operations and the airspace they use, which limits what individual cities can do about flight paths and other aviation matters.

However, Nampa did approve a conditional use permit for Amazon’s drone facility, so there is also a local land-use component.

Residents can contact Amazon at 888-280-4331 or submit concerns through the FAA.

The City of Nampa recommends documenting the date, time and location of the drone activity when making a complaint.

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Are Drones the Future of Deliveries in Idaho?

Right now, these drones can carry only one small package at a time.

That’s a whole lot different from an Amazon delivery van making dozens of stops around the neighborhood.

Amazon originally discussed operating roughly 12 to 15 drones from the Nampa facility, but I haven’t seen a confirmed number of how many are currently flying.

Andreas Rentz, Getty Images Andreas Rentz, Getty Images

What happens as the service expands? Will we eventually have drones coming and going all day long? Will we get used to the noise, or will it become an even bigger issue?

I don’t know, but I do think there’s room for both excitement about new technology and legitimate questions about how it affects the people living underneath it.

For now, Angelo finally got his delivery, and he’s one happy customer.

Meanwhile, some Treasure Valley residents would probably be perfectly happy if their next Amazon package arrived in a good old-fashioned delivery van.

So I’m curious: Would you love having Amazon deliver packages by drone, or would you rather keep the skies over your neighborhood a little quieter?