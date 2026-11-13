The Christmas music is already playing on the radio, decorations are starting to pop up around the Treasure Valley, and before you know it, downtown Boise will be filled with floats, marching bands, and thousands of people celebrating the holiday season.

But, you don’t have to stand on the sidewalk and watch the Boise Holiday Parade. You could actually be IN it!

If you’ve ever thought about entering a float, getting your business involved, or bringing your school, club, or organization together for one of Boise’s biggest holiday traditions, you’ve only got a few days left to make it happen.

Marco/TSMBoise Marco/TSMBoise

November 15 Is the Deadline to Enter the Boise Holiday Parade

The 78th Annual Boise Holiday Parade, presented by Dillon GMC, is coming up Saturday, November 28, and organizers are making one final push for parade entries.

The registration deadline is this Sunday, November 15!

READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights

The parade welcomes all kinds of participants, including decorated floats, marching bands, choirs, dance teams, horses, vehicles, and other community groups.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash a group of people standing around a float in a parade

Maybe your business has always wanted to put together a Christmas float. Perhaps your school has a marching band or dance team that would love to participate or maybe your organization simply wants to spread some Christmas cheer.

This is your opportunity!

Organizers say registering is easy, but submitting an application doesn’t automatically guarantee a spot. Participants will be notified if they’re accepted.

Entry deadline: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Register to Participate in the Boise Holiday

Photo by Michael SKOPAL on Unsplash Santa claus waving from a parade float

A Boise Christmas Tradition Returns for Its 78th Year

There’s something special about a hometown Christmas parade.

Families bundled up along the sidewalks, kids waving at the passing floats, the sounds of marching bands echoing through downtown, and, of course, plenty of Christmas spirit.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Is for Giving,” a perfect reminder that the holidays are about more than presents under the tree. They’re also about coming together as a community.

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash red and silver vintage car

And that’s what makes this parade so special. The people riding on the floats, marching down the streets, and waving to the crowd are our neighbors, coworkers, friends, and family members.

It’s a Treasure Valley tradition that’s been bringing people together for generations.

When and Where Is the 2026 Boise Holiday Parade?

78th Annual Boise Holiday Parade

Saturday, November 28, 2026

10 a.m. - approximately 11:30 a.m.

Downtown Boise, Idaho

Free to attend

The parade begins at 10th and Jefferson streets in downtown Boise, traveling toward 5th Street and returning along Bannock Street.

The parade lasts approximately 90 minutes, and spectators are encouraged to arrive early, bring chairs or blankets, and dress for whatever Idaho’s late-November weather decides to throw our way.

Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash a man dressed as grinen sitting on the hood of a truck

We’ll have more details about the parade, including where to watch and what to expect, as we get closer to Thanksgiving weekend.