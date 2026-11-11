Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to fresh Idaho-grown produce, locally raised meats, homemade baked goods and all the other wonderful things we love about our Treasure Valley farmers markets.

In fact, one of Boise’s favorite markets is settling into a new home just in time for the holiday season!

The Boise Farmers Market officially kicked off its 2026 Winter Market season last week, and this year there’s a big change.

The market has moved to the Idaho Botanical Garden.

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A New Home and More Than 70 Local Idaho Vendors

The Boise Farmers Market is celebrating its winter season at its new permanent location at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road.

READ MORE: Winter Garden aGlow 2026 Boise: Tickets, Dates & Prices

More than 70 vendors are participating in this year’s Winter Market, making it a wonderful opportunity to support Idaho farmers, ranchers, bakers and other local producers.

The market features a large covered shopping area with more than 40 vendors inside, along with additional outdoor vendors.

That means you can still enjoy the farmers market experience even when the weather starts feeling a little more like winter.

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What Can You Find at Boise’s Winter Market?

If you’re already thinking about Thanksgiving dinner, this might be a great place to start your shopping.

Vendors offer a wide selection of locally grown and produced foods, including:

Seasonal vegetables and fresh herbs

Locally raised beef, pork, lamb, chicken and turkey

Farm-fresh eggs and locally produced cheese

Fresh breads, pastries, cookies and other baked goods

Homemade jams, soups, pasta and specialty foods

Handmade items for your kitchen, home and garden

You’ll also find coffee and prepared foods to enjoy while you’re shopping and with Christmas just around the corner, it’s a great opportunity to find something locally made for the people on your shopping list.

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You Can Shop Every Saturday Through December 19

The Boise Farmers Market Winter Market will continue every Saturday through December 19.

READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights

If you already know what you want, the market also offers a convenient drive-through ordering option, allowing customers to preorder items and pick them up.

It’s a great way to make sure your favorite locally produced foods don’t sell out before you arrive.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Supporting the People Who Grow Our Food

One of the things I love about our Treasure Valley communities is how much pride we take in supporting local businesses and when you shop at a farmers market, you’re doing more than picking up groceries.

You’re helping support the farmers, ranchers and small-business owners who make Idaho such a wonderful place to call home.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Boise Winter Farmers Market Details

Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise

When: Saturdays through December 19, 2026

Vendors: More than 70 participating local producers

Admission: Free to shop the market

Website: TheBoiseFarmersMarket.com⁠

So grab your shopping bags, make your list and consider spending a little time this weekend supporting some of our wonderful Idaho growers and makers.