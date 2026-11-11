November is moving right along, and the Treasure Valley is giving us plenty of reasons to get out of the house this week!

We’ve got an opportunity to honor the men and women who have served our country, a whole lot of dinosaurs taking over Expo Idaho, and even some Christmas lights getting switched on for the season.

READ MORE: Scentsy Christmas Lights 2026: Meridian’s Free Holiday Display

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

And if you’re already thinking about Christmas shopping, there are some opportunities to get a head start on that, too.

Here’s what’s happening around Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, and the rest of the Treasure Valley, now through Sunday, November 15.

Treasure Valley Weekend Events Nov. 11–15: Veterans Parade & More Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Saturday, November 14: Holiday Shopping Around the Valley

If you’re ready to start crossing names off your Christmas shopping list, several local markets and bazaars are scheduled for Saturday.

Google Street View Google Street View

Downtown Caldwell Holiday Market

The Fortaleza Event Center will host a holiday market featuring original artwork, handmade crafts, and unique gifts.

When: Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Fortaleza Event Center, 711 Cleveland Boulevard, Caldwell

Falcon Ridge Elementary Winter Bazaar

Another opportunity to shop locally while supporting a school community, with more than 40 vendors expected.

When: Saturday, November 14, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Falcon Ridge Elementary, Caldwell

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

A Little Something To Do For Everyone in the Treasure Valley

Whether you’re cheering on our veterans in downtown Boise, watching the Christmas lights come alive in Meridian, shopping for handmade gifts, or introducing the kids to some enormous dinosaurs, there’s plenty to keep you busy.

READ MORE: Ultimate 2026 Treasure Valley Christmas Guide: Events & Lights

And with Thanksgiving right around the corner, the holiday calendar is only going to get busier.

That’s why we put together Plan Ahead every Wednesday, so you can make your weekend plans before the weekend gets here!