The wait is over, Treasure Valley! We’ve officially flipped the switch, and Christmas music is back on 107.9 LITE-FM!

You’ve been asking. You’ve been sending messages. And some of you started asking before we even made it through Halloween!

Well, you got your wish!

As of 7 a.m. this morning, Boise and the Treasure Valley’s Official Christmas Music Station is back, playing all your holiday favorites 24 hours a day, seven days a week!

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

I’m Terrible at Keeping Secrets!

I’ll admit something. I’m absolutely horrible at keeping secrets, especially when it comes to Christmas.

I’m the guy who buys someone a Christmas present and then wants to give it to them three weeks early because I can’t stand waiting to see their reaction.

So you can imagine how difficult it’s been keeping this one quiet!

Ever since Halloween, the messages have been rolling in. When are you switching? Is it happening this week? Come on, just tell us!

Well, I can finally tell you. CHRISTMAS IS HERE!

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Your Christmas Soundtrack Starts Right Here on 107.9 Lite FM

From decorating the tree and baking cookies to shopping, wrapping presents, or just driving around looking at Christmas lights, we’ve got the music covered.

And we’re not going anywhere! We’ll be playing your Christmas favorites all the way through December 27.

You can listen at 107.9 on your radio, stream us through the LITE-FM Boise app, or ask your smart speaker to play 107.9 LITE-FM.

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But It’s Not Even Thanksgiving!

I know, I know. Some of you aren’t ready for Christmas music until after Thanksgiving, and that’s perfectly fine!

We’ll be right here whenever you’re ready. But for those of you who have been counting down the days, turn it up!

There’s something about hearing those feel good Christmas songs that brings back memories of being a kid, spending time with family, and all the things that make this time of year special.

And with everything going on in the world, I think we could all use a little extra Christmas cheer.

Merry Christmas, Treasure Valley! Let the fa-la-la-la-las begin!

Christmas Wish Is Right Around the Corner!

Of course, Christmas on 107.9 LITE-FM is about more than just the music. One of our favorite holiday traditions, LITE-FM Christmas Wish is back, powered by our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Canva + Pioneer Federal Credit Union Canva + Pioneer Federal Credit Union

For nearly 30 years, Christmas Wish has helped make the holidays a little brighter for Treasure Valley families going through difficult times. And once again, we’re asking you to help us find those families who could use a little extra Christmas magic this year.

Christmas Wish nominations officially open Monday, November 9!

If you know a family that’s struggling, a neighbor who’s had a particularly difficult year, or someone who could really use a reason to smile this Christmas, we want to hear their story.

Because sometimes the greatest gift we can give someone isn’t something that comes wrapped in a box. It’s letting them know they’re not alone.

Merry Christmas, Treasure Valley! We’re so glad we get to spend another holiday season with you!