Halloween is behind us, the Christmas decorations are starting to appear in stores (okay, they’ve been there for months), and one of Boise’s favorite holiday traditions is getting ready to light up the night!

The Idaho Botanical Garden has officially opened ticket sales for Winter Garden aGlow 2026, and this year they’re going even bigger with nearly 900,000 Christmas lights!

Idaho Botanical Garden Idaho Botanical Garden

If you’ve never been, this is one of those Treasure Valley holiday traditions that’s worth experiencing at least once. The entire Garden transforms into a colorful winter wonderland, with lights covering the trees, pathways, and just about everything else.

And there’s something new to check out this year!

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What’s New at Winter Garden aGlow for 2026?

With the recent expansion of the Idaho Botanical Garden, there’s more room to spread out the holiday magic.

This year introduces the Lake of Lights, a brand-new illuminated display stretching across Outlaw Field.

You’ll also find plenty of returning favorites, including visits with Santa on select nights, Gingerbread Lane, holiday music, and even a scavenger hunt featuring Jerome the Gnome.

And yes, there will be free hot chocolate and cookies!

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When Does Winter Garden aGlow Open?

The lights officially come on Friday, November 27, and the event runs through December 30, 2026, although the Garden will be closed on select nights.

Tickets are available now, and the Garden recommends purchasing them online ahead of time because some of the more popular dates can sell out.

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Here’s what admission costs:

Adults: $20

Youth: $16

Discount nights: $16 for adults and $11 for youth

Children under 3: FREE!

Garden members receive additional discounts, and parking is free.

The Garden also offers free admission for active military members with valid military ID, along with special free-admission dates for veterans.

Idaho Botanical Garden Idaho Botanical Garden

Get Your Tickets to the Winter Garden aGlow Before Your Favorite Night Sells Out

Winter Garden aGlow takes place at the Idaho Botanical Garden, located at 2355 Old Penitentiary Road in Boise.

Plan on spending about 60 to 90 minutes walking through the displays, and definitely dress warmly. It is Boise in late November and December, after all!

You can check the complete schedule, choose your date and entry time, and purchase tickets directly through the Idaho Botanical Garden.

⁠GET WINTER GARDEN aGLOW TICKETS

And just like that, Christmas in the Treasure Valley is getting a whole lot brighter!