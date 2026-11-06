If you’re one of those people who refuses to acknowledge Christmas until Thanksgiving is over, you might want to look away.

Because Christmas is already getting underway in the Treasure Valley, and there’s a LOT happening between now and the end of December!

From nearly a million Christmas lights at the Idaho Botanical Garden to holiday parades, visits with Santa, ice skating, and some pretty incredible Christmas displays, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate.

And the best part? Some of the biggest and most beautiful Christmas attractions in the Treasure Valley are completely FREE!

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

I’ve been putting together a list of the biggest holiday events happening around Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Eagle, Kuna, and the surrounding communities.

Whether you’re planning a family outing, looking for something fun to do with the grandkids, or just want to grab a cup of hot chocolate and look at Christmas lights, here’s your guide to Christmas in the Treasure Valley for 2026.

And keep checking back! We’ll continue adding events and photos as the holiday season gets underway.

Idaho Botanical Garden Idaho Botanical Garden

Christmas Lights Around the Treasure Valley

Winter Garden aGlow - Boise

November 27–December 30, 2026

Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise

If you’ve never experienced Winter Garden aGlow, it’s definitely worth putting on your Christmas list.

The Idaho Botanical Garden is going all out this year with nearly 900,000 Christmas lights, including a brand-new Lake of Lights display on Outlaw Field.

You’ll also find Gingerbread Lane, holiday music, visits with Santa on select nights, and complimentary hot chocolate and cookies.

Tickets are officially on sale.

Admission: Adults $20, youth $16, with discounted nights available. Children under 3 are free.

⁠Winter Garden aGlow Tickets and Information

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Caldwell Winter Wonderland - Indian Creek Plaza

Opening Weekend: November 20–22, 2026

Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Avenue, Caldwell

If you haven’t made the trip to downtown Caldwell during Christmas, you’re missing out.

More than ONE MILLION Christmas lights transform Indian Creek and the surrounding downtown area into one of the most beautiful holiday displays in Idaho.

The opening weekend celebration runs November 20–22, from 6–9 p.m., with Santa, holiday shopping, food vendors, and ice skating.

The Christmas lights continue throughout the holiday season.

And here’s something worth knowing: Free parking shuttles will be available Friday and Saturday evenings during opening weekend.

Admission to view the lights: FREE!

⁠Indian Creek Winter Wonderland Details

Facebook/Scentsy Facebook/Scentsy

Scentsy Commons Christmas Lights - Meridian

Lights Begin November 13, 2026 and continue through Jan.18, 2027

Scentsy Commons, 2701 E. Pine Avenue, Meridian

This has become one of Meridian’s favorite Christmas traditions.

The Scentsy campus is transformed with hundreds of thousands of colorful lights, including its famous walk-through light tunnel and enormous Christmas tree.

It’s a great place to take the family, snap some Christmas photos, and enjoy the lights without spending a dime.

Admission: FREE!

Christmas in Color via Roaring Springs Christmas in Color via Roaring Springs

Christmas in Color - Roaring Springs, Meridian

Lights Begin November 20, 2026

Roaring Springs Water Park, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian

Want to enjoy Christmas lights without getting out of your warm car?

Christmas in Color features a massive drive-through display with lights synchronized to Christmas music.

Simply tune your radio to the designated station and drive through the colorful tunnels and animated displays.

It’s a great option for families with little ones or anyone who would rather stay warm!

Facebook/Shindig Farms Facebook/Shindig Farms

Lost in Christmas - Shindig Farms, Nampa

Opening November 20, 2026

Highway 45 and Scism Road, Nampa

Shindig Farms is trading its fall attractions for Christmas lights!

Lost in Christmas features a giant illuminated straw maze, visits with Santa and the Grinch, and plenty of family activities.

If you’ve visited Shindig Farms during the fall, you already know how much fun they can pack into that property.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Christmas at The Village - Meridian

November–December 2026

The Village at Meridian, Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue

The Village is always a fun place to visit during the holidays.

Between the decorated Christmas trees, seasonal lights, holiday shopping, and visits with Santa, there’s plenty to enjoy.

The Village’s annual Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for November 19.

And yes, the outdoor ice skating rink is returning!

Admission: Free to walk around and enjoy the decorations. Skating and some activities cost extra.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees - Boise

November 24–29, 2026

Boise Centre, 850 W. Front Street, Boise

One of Boise’s longest-running Christmas traditions is celebrating its 42nd year!

The Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees fills Boise Centre with beautifully decorated Christmas trees, holiday displays, entertainment, and activities for the entire family.

There’s also a North Pole Village where kids can visit Santa.

Admission:

Adults: $16

Seniors 65+: $11

Military: $11

Children ages 3–12: $11

Seniors can enjoy $5 admission on November 25.

Hill Photography Studio via Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors Hill Photography Studio via Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors

Canyon County Festival of Trees - Nampa

November 27–29, 2026

Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Boulevard, Nampa

Canyon County has its own wonderful Festival of Trees tradition, and this one supports a particularly important cause.

Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels programs serving seniors throughout Canyon County.

Along with beautifully decorated Christmas trees, you’ll find holiday vendors, live entertainment, and visits with Santa.

Special events include Cookies with Santa on November 27 and Breakfast with Santa on November 28.

The annual gala and auction takes place November 30.

Admission:

Adults: $15

Seniors 62+: $10

Children ages 4–12: $10

Children 3 and under: FREE

Special Santa events require separate admission.

Marco/TSMBoise Marco/TSMBoise

Downtown Boise Holiday Tree Lighting

Friday, November 27 - 5-6 p.m.

The Grove Plaza, Downtown Boise

Downtown Boise kicks off the holiday season with its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

The celebration includes live music, a candle-lighting ceremony, and the countdown to illuminate the tree.

The tree also serves as the Giving Tree, helping families through the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

Admission: FREE!

Photo by Brian McGowan on Unsplash santa claus riding on red and blue cart

Boise Holiday Parade

Saturday, November 28 - 10 a.m.

Downtown Boise

The 78th annual Boise Holiday Parade returns with decorated floats, marching groups, music, and plenty of Christmas cheer.

This year’s theme is Christmas Is for Giving.

The parade begins at Jefferson and 10th Street.

Bring a chair, dress warmly, and plan on arriving early.

Admission: FREE!

City of Meridian City of Meridian

December 12, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Meridian Homecourt - 936 Taylor Ave. Off Franklin Blvd

Children's Winterland Festival, Hosted by Meridian Parks & Recreation, is a free, fun-filled event with creative Christmas crafts, exciting games, and you leave with a photo with Santa!

Admission: FREE!

Photo by Kiran Jerome on Unsplash Christmas lights display with santa's sleigh and reindeer

Meridian Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting

Friday, December 4 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Meridian

Downtown fills with illuminated floats, Christmas music, families, and plenty of holiday excitement.

Pre-parade activities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the parade starting at 7.

There will also be free hot chocolate stations, entertainment, and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

Admission: FREE!

⁠Meridian Winter Lights Parade Information

Getty Images/iStockphoto Holiday Christmas tree in the Meridian Idaho Plaza

More Christmas Celebrations Around the Valley

Don’t forget these other community celebrations!

Nampa Christmas Tree Lighting: November 28, downtown Nampa.

Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting: December 1, Boise.

Eagle Country Christmas: December 5, downtown Eagle.

Kuna Down Home Christmas: December 5, Kuna.

Emmett Holiday Magic on Main Street: November 28, downtown Emmett.

Several of these events include visits with Santa, holiday entertainment, and activities for the kids.

Nampa Civic Center

Treasure Valley Christmas Markets and Holiday Shopping

If you’re looking for something a little more unique than another gift card, there are plenty of holiday markets featuring local artists, handmade gifts, and specialty items.

Here are some of the events to put on your calendar:

Wintry Market: November 20–21, Boise Centre.

Caldwell Winter Market: November 20–22, Indian Creek Plaza.

Holidays on the Grove: Begins November 27, Downtown Boise.

Boise Christmas Show: December 4–6, Garden City.

Merry Grinchmas Market: November 19–21, Scentsy Commons.

Shopping locally is always a great way to find something different while supporting Treasure Valley businesses.

Where to Find Santa in Idaho This Christmas

Of course, Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a visit from the big guy in the red suit. Santa will be making appearances at several locations around the Treasure Valley, including:

Winter Garden aGlow on select nights

The Village at Meridian

Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees

Canyon County Festival of Trees

Caldwell Winter Wonderland

Cabela’s Santa’s Wonderland in Boise

Boise Towne Square

Meridian Children’s Winterland Festival

Some locations offer free visits or photos, while others require reservations or admission.

Be sure to check schedules before heading out.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Don’t Forget the Idaho Neighborhood Christmas Lights!

Some of the best Christmas displays in the Treasure Valley aren’t at big attractions. They’re right in our neighborhoods!

From Candy Cane Lane in Eagle to elaborate home displays throughout Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell, there are plenty of places where homeowners go all out.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

And sometimes, the best Christmas outing is simply piling everyone into the car, turning on 107.9 Lite FM, and driving around looking at lights.

It’s inexpensive, it’s fun, and you never know what you’re going to find!

More Treasure Valley Christmas Events Are Coming!

We’ll continue updating this guide with additional holiday events, Christmas light displays, parades, concerts, and family activities as more information becomes available.

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So bookmark this page and check back throughout the Christmas season, and if you know about a great Christmas event or an incredible holiday light display that deserves to be included, we’d love to hear about it!

After all, there’s nothing quite like Christmas in the Treasure Valley and we’re just getting started!