I’m looking for a few good people, preferably ones who know which end of a rake to hold!

Rake Up Boise is coming up Saturday, November 14, and this year, 107.9 Lite FM has its very own team. We’re calling ourselves the Lite FM Leaf Brigade, and I’d love to have you join us.

NeighborWorks Boise NeighborWorks Boise

We’ve already been assigned a home, and after hearing about the gentleman we’ll be helping, I’m even more excited to get out there.

Meet Rob, the Idaho Veteran We’re Helping

Chris from NeighborWorks Boise stopped by the studio this morning and told me about Rob, an 80 year old local Air Force veteran who has lived in his Boise home, near Warm Springs Avenue, for more than 40 years.

NeighborWorks Boise NeighborWorks Boise

Rob has been part of the Rake Up Boise program for several years. NeighborWorks Boise has also helped him through its Paint the Town program and with repairs around his home.

He’s a wonderful gentleman who has given a lot to his community. These days, keeping up with some of the work around his home isn’t as easy as it once was.

That’s where we come in!

NeighborWorks Boise NeighborWorks Boise

Grab a Rake and Join Me!

Our Lite FM Leaf Brigade will be heading to Rob’s home on the morning of Saturday, November 14, to get those leaves cleaned up and hopefully spend a little time getting to know him.

And I could really use your help!

You don’t need any special skills. Just bring a rake, a pair of gloves, a little energy, and maybe a sense of humor. I have a feeling we’ll need that last one.

NeighborWorks Boise NeighborWorks Boise

Rake Up Boise is one of those wonderful Treasure Valley traditions that reminds me why I love living here. Neighbors helping neighbors, and a few hours of your time can make a real difference for someone who needs a hand.

Want to join the Lite FM Leaf Brigade?

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE LITE FM LEAF BRIGADE

Let’s get a great group together, help Rob with his yard, and show him just how much this community appreciates him.

Besides, if nobody shows up, that’s an awful lot of leaves I’m going to have to rake by myself!