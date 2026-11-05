About 20 years ago, I learned a pretty expensive lesson about Idaho winters. Well, it could have been expensive. Mostly, it was just miserable.

We had a serious deep freeze roll through the Treasure Valley one night, and some of the water pipes in my garage froze solid. They ran along an outside wall on their way to the water heater, and I hadn’t given them much thought.

Until I turned on the faucet.

Nothing. Not a drop.

Photo by Liana S on Unsplash Icicles dripping from a golden pipe outdoors

For the next THREE DAYS, I had absolutely no running water. I spent that time very slowly warming up the garage, trying to thaw those pipes without causing them to burst.

Trust me, three days without running water is something you don’t forget and it’s something I never want to experience again!

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We’ve already been seeing temperatures dipping into the 30s around the Treasure Valley, and we all know what’s coming. Before those really cold nights arrive, there are a few things you should probably take care of around the house.

Idaho Deep Freeze: 10 Things to Do Before Winter Before Idaho’s first deep freeze, protect your pipes, sprinklers, furnace, and vehicle with these 10 winter preparation tips. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

What If Your Pipes Actually Freeze?

If you turn on a faucet and nothing comes out, don’t panic.

The American Red Cross recommends keeping the affected faucet open and applying gentle heat to an accessible frozen pipe using something like a hair dryer, an electric heating pad, or towels soaked in hot water.

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Never use a torch or open flame.

If you can’t locate the frozen section, can’t safely thaw it, or suspect a pipe has burst, call a licensed plumber. If a pipe bursts, shut off the main water supply.

You can find additional information in the ⁠American Red Cross guide to preventing frozen pipes.

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A Little Preparation Goes a Long Way

We’re not in the dead of winter just yet, but it’s coming and if there’s one thing I’ve learned from living in Idaho for nearly 25 years, it’s that winter doesn’t always give you much warning.

Take a little time this weekend to check those things around your house.

Because believe me, three days without running water is three days too many!