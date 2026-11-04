Halloween is behind us, we’ve changed our clocks, and somehow we’re already heading into the first full weekend of November!

And if you’re one of those people who refuses to even think about Christmas until Thanksgiving, well, I’ve got some bad news. The holiday shopping season is officially underway in the Treasure Valley!

This weekend brings a couple of big holiday markets, some great live entertainment, and a special opportunity to recognize our veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Here’s what’s happening around Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, and the rest of the Treasure Valley this weekend.

Nampa Civic Center Nampa Civic Center

Holiday Makers Market - Nampa

Friday, November 6, 5–9 p.m. & Saturday, November 7, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd Street South

If you’re ready to get a jump on your Christmas shopping, this is a great place to start.

Formerly known as the Craft & Chocolate Affaire, the Holiday Makers Market features more than 100 artisans offering handmade gifts, holiday decorations, jewelry, artwork, and plenty more.

The Civic Center is also introducing its new community Christmas tree, decorated with ornaments donated by Treasure Valley residents.

Admission is free!

Bruneau Cowboy Christmas Bruneau Cowboy Christmas

Bruneau Cowboy Christmas - Mountain Home

Dates: November 6–8, 2026

Location: Quey’s Farm, 48803 Highway 78, near Bruneau

Hours:

Friday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Admission: $5 for ages 12 and older, or $2 with a nonperishable food donation. Military admission is $2, and children 12 and under are free.

Parking: $10 per vehicle, with a pass good for all three days.

READ MORE: Bruneau Cowboy Christmas 2026 Moves to New Location

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Warhawk Air Museum Veterans Breakfast - Nampa

Saturday, November 7, 8 a.m.–noon

Where: Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive

This is one of my favorites on the list.

The Warhawk Air Museum is hosting its 23rd annual Veterans Breakfast, giving our community a chance to come together and recognize the men and women who have served our country.

For just $5, you can enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, eggs, and hash browns. Children five and younger eat free with a paid adult.

It’s open to everyone, not just veterans, and it’s a wonderful way to show some appreciation ahead of Veterans Day.

Photo by K Adams on Unsplash a close up of a colorful quilt on a bed

Eagle Holiday Bazaar - Eagle

Saturday, November 7, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. & Sunday, November 8, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Eagle High School, 574 North Park Lane

Another longtime Treasure Valley holiday tradition returns this weekend!

The Eagle Holiday Bazaar brings together local artisans selling everything from handmade jewelry and ceramics to quilts, woodwork, Christmas decorations, and homemade treats.

And yes, those famous homemade cinnamon rolls are part of the tradition!

Admission is free, although donations are welcomed. Proceeds support local charitable organizations.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Boise Farmers Market Winter Market - Boise

Saturday, November 7, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road

Here’s something new!

The Boise Farmers Market kicks off its winter season this Saturday at its new permanent home at the Idaho Botanical Garden.

More than 70 vendors are participating in this year’s winter market, with locally grown produce, meats, baked goods, specialty foods, and handmade products.

The market will continue on Saturdays through December 19.

It’s a great opportunity to support Idaho farmers and small businesses while picking up something delicious for the weekend.

READ MORE: Winter Garden aGlow 2026 Boise: Tickets, Dates & Prices

Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images

Jo Koy - Nampa

Saturday, November 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Ford Idaho Center Arena

If you’re looking for a good laugh this weekend, comedian Jo Koy is bringing his Koy Meets World Tour to Nampa.

Known for his hilarious observations about family, relationships, and everyday life, Jo Koy has become one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy.

This is a ticketed event, with an advertised age restriction of 12 and older.

Photo by Braňo on Unsplash white moon in black background

Boise Philharmonic Presents The Planets - Boise

Saturday, November 7, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, November 8, 2 p.m.

Where: Morrison Center

For something a little different, the Boise Philharmonic is taking audiences on a musical trip through the solar system.

The program features Gustav Holst’s The Planets, along with Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, performed with guest pianist Fei-Fei.

The Boise Phil Master Chorale also joins the orchestra for the performance.

Tickets start at $37, with $19 tickets available for students and youth.

Kevin Miller Kevin Miller

More Treasure Valley Weekend Events Worth Checking Out

Star Veterans Day Potato Feed: Friday, November 6, from 6–8 p.m. at Liberty Hall in Star. A community gathering honoring local veterans.

Treasure Valley Indoor Flea Market: Saturday, November 7, at Expo Idaho in Garden City. Browse collectibles, vintage finds, and other treasures.

Idaho Reined Cow Horse Association Futurity: Continuing through Sunday, November 8, at the Ford Idaho Center Horse Park in Nampa.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Looking Ahead to Next Weekend in the Treasure Valley

And while we’re planning ahead, here’s something to put on your calendar now.

The Idaho Veterans Parade returns to downtown Boise on Saturday, November 14. It’s one of my favorite annual events, bringing our community together to recognize the sacrifices made by our veterans and their families.

We’ll have more on that next week!

Whether you’re ready to start your Christmas shopping, want to enjoy some live entertainment, or just need an excuse to get out of the house, there’s plenty happening around the Treasure Valley this weekend.

Have fun out there!