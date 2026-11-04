PLAN AHEAD: Holiday Shopping, Veterans Breakfasts, Comedy and More This Weekend in the Treasure Valley
Halloween is behind us, we’ve changed our clocks, and somehow we’re already heading into the first full weekend of November!
And if you’re one of those people who refuses to even think about Christmas until Thanksgiving, well, I’ve got some bad news. The holiday shopping season is officially underway in the Treasure Valley!
This weekend brings a couple of big holiday markets, some great live entertainment, and a special opportunity to recognize our veterans ahead of Veterans Day.
Here’s what’s happening around Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, and the rest of the Treasure Valley this weekend.
Holiday Makers Market - Nampa
Friday, November 6, 5–9 p.m. & Saturday, November 7, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd Street South
If you’re ready to get a jump on your Christmas shopping, this is a great place to start.
Formerly known as the Craft & Chocolate Affaire, the Holiday Makers Market features more than 100 artisans offering handmade gifts, holiday decorations, jewelry, artwork, and plenty more.
The Civic Center is also introducing its new community Christmas tree, decorated with ornaments donated by Treasure Valley residents.
Admission is free!
Bruneau Cowboy Christmas - Mountain Home
Dates: November 6–8, 2026
Location: Quey’s Farm, 48803 Highway 78, near Bruneau
Hours:
Friday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Admission: $5 for ages 12 and older, or $2 with a nonperishable food donation. Military admission is $2, and children 12 and under are free.
Parking: $10 per vehicle, with a pass good for all three days.
READ MORE: Bruneau Cowboy Christmas 2026 Moves to New Location
Warhawk Air Museum Veterans Breakfast - Nampa
Saturday, November 7, 8 a.m.–noon
Where: Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive
This is one of my favorites on the list.
The Warhawk Air Museum is hosting its 23rd annual Veterans Breakfast, giving our community a chance to come together and recognize the men and women who have served our country.
For just $5, you can enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, eggs, and hash browns. Children five and younger eat free with a paid adult.
It’s open to everyone, not just veterans, and it’s a wonderful way to show some appreciation ahead of Veterans Day.
Eagle Holiday Bazaar - Eagle
Saturday, November 7, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. & Sunday, November 8, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Eagle High School, 574 North Park Lane
Another longtime Treasure Valley holiday tradition returns this weekend!
The Eagle Holiday Bazaar brings together local artisans selling everything from handmade jewelry and ceramics to quilts, woodwork, Christmas decorations, and homemade treats.
And yes, those famous homemade cinnamon rolls are part of the tradition!
Admission is free, although donations are welcomed. Proceeds support local charitable organizations.
Boise Farmers Market Winter Market - Boise
Saturday, November 7, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road
Here’s something new!
The Boise Farmers Market kicks off its winter season this Saturday at its new permanent home at the Idaho Botanical Garden.
More than 70 vendors are participating in this year’s winter market, with locally grown produce, meats, baked goods, specialty foods, and handmade products.
The market will continue on Saturdays through December 19.
It’s a great opportunity to support Idaho farmers and small businesses while picking up something delicious for the weekend.
READ MORE: Winter Garden aGlow 2026 Boise: Tickets, Dates & Prices
Jo Koy - Nampa
Saturday, November 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Ford Idaho Center Arena
If you’re looking for a good laugh this weekend, comedian Jo Koy is bringing his Koy Meets World Tour to Nampa.
Known for his hilarious observations about family, relationships, and everyday life, Jo Koy has become one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy.
This is a ticketed event, with an advertised age restriction of 12 and older.
Boise Philharmonic Presents The Planets - Boise
Saturday, November 7, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, November 8, 2 p.m.
Where: Morrison Center
For something a little different, the Boise Philharmonic is taking audiences on a musical trip through the solar system.
The program features Gustav Holst’s The Planets, along with Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, performed with guest pianist Fei-Fei.
The Boise Phil Master Chorale also joins the orchestra for the performance.
Tickets start at $37, with $19 tickets available for students and youth.
More Treasure Valley Weekend Events Worth Checking Out
Star Veterans Day Potato Feed: Friday, November 6, from 6–8 p.m. at Liberty Hall in Star. A community gathering honoring local veterans.
Treasure Valley Indoor Flea Market: Saturday, November 7, at Expo Idaho in Garden City. Browse collectibles, vintage finds, and other treasures.
Idaho Reined Cow Horse Association Futurity: Continuing through Sunday, November 8, at the Ford Idaho Center Horse Park in Nampa.
Looking Ahead to Next Weekend in the Treasure Valley
And while we’re planning ahead, here’s something to put on your calendar now.
The Idaho Veterans Parade returns to downtown Boise on Saturday, November 14. It’s one of my favorite annual events, bringing our community together to recognize the sacrifices made by our veterans and their families.
We’ll have more on that next week!
Whether you’re ready to start your Christmas shopping, want to enjoy some live entertainment, or just need an excuse to get out of the house, there’s plenty happening around the Treasure Valley this weekend.
Have fun out there!
Enjoy Beer & Food With Your Dog at These Boise Patios
Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM