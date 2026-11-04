Popular Idaho Cowboy Christmas Event Moves to New Location This Weekend

If you’re ready to get a jump on your Christmas shopping and would rather find something unique than fight the crowds at the mall, I’ve got a little road trip you might want to consider this weekend.

For 27 years, Bruneau Cowboy Christmas has been bringing shoppers together for one of Idaho’s favorite holiday shopping traditions. This year, they’re making a pretty big change, and it could make the event even better!

Bruneau Cowboy Christmas Has a New Home

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The 27th Annual Bruneau Cowboy Christmas happens November 6–8, but returning visitors need to know that the event has moved to Quey’s Farm, located along Highway 78 near Bruneau Dunes State Park.

The new location offers more room for vendors, shoppers and parking and when I say vendors, we’re talking more than 200 of them!

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You’ll find everything from handmade jewelry, pottery and leather goods to Western clothing, antiques, Christmas decorations and one-of-a-kind gifts you probably won’t find at the mall.

READ MORE: Winter Garden aGlow 2026 Boise: Tickets, Dates & Prices

There will also be plenty of food trucks, wineries, mobile bars and the event’s famous build-your-own Bloody Mary bar.

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Organizers say shoppers have traveled from all 50 states and even Canada to attend over the years.

Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Go

Dates: November 6–8, 2026

Location: Quey’s Farm, 48803 Highway 78, near Bruneau

Hours:

Friday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Admission: $5 for ages 12 and older, or $2 with a nonperishable food donation. Military admission is $2, and children 12 and under are free.

Parking: $10 per vehicle, with a pass good for all three days.

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And here’s another idea. Bruneau Dunes State Park is hosting special evening astronomy programs Friday and Saturday, so you could spend the day Christmas shopping and finish it off with some stargazing.

For additional information and tickets, visit the official Bruneau Cowboy Christmas website.