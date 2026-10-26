Forget looking for Bigfoot deep in the Idaho wilderness. This Halloween, you might have better luck searching the streets of Cascade!

And if you find him, you could walk away with some pretty awesome prizes.

Bigfoot Brew Coffee in Cascade is hosting its second annual Hunt for Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt this Saturday, October 31, with more than $2,000 in prizes up for grabs!

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Best of all? It’s completely FREE to participate.

READ MORE: Yellow Pine, Idaho: A Tiny, Beautiful Backcountry Village

Idaho’s Bigfoot Hunt Takes Over Cascade This Halloween

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 31, participants will search around Cascade for small golden Bigfoot figures hidden throughout town. But don’t expect someone to hand you a map with a big X marking the spot.

Instead, Bigfoot Brew Coffee will post clues on its Facebook page, sending treasure hunters on an adventure to figure out where the elusive little creatures are hiding.

If a Bigfoot remains undiscovered, another clue will be released Sunday morning at 9.

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And we’re not talking about winning a free sticker. This year’s prizes include Blackstone griddles, paddleboards, camping and fishing packages, and even free coffee!

A Unique Idaho Coffee Shop With a Bigfoot Connection

A while back, Sara and I stopped at Bigfoot Brew Coffee while traveling through Cascade. It’s one of those wonderfully quirky Idaho businesses that you don’t forget.

Why? Because the coffee shop is actually located inside Medicap Pharmacy! Yep, you can pick up your prescriptions and grab a great cup of coffee in the same stop.

Even better, the employees are cross-trained. The baristas are also pharmacy technicians, and the pharmacy technicians know their way around the espresso machine.

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We featured this unique little Cascade business in our earlier story about unexpected places to find coffee in Idaho.

READ MORE: 7 Unique Coffee Shops in Boise and Southwest Idaho

Make an Idaho Halloween Adventure Out of It!

The scavenger hunt isn’t just about prizes. It’s also an opportunity to explore Cascade, enjoy the outdoors, and support local businesses.

There’s even a Bigfoot Bingo activity encouraging visitors to check out other businesses around town.

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If you’re looking for something different to do this Halloween, grab the family, head toward the mountains, and see whether you can track down Idaho’s most famous mystery creature.

Hunt for Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, beginning at 9 a.m.

Where: Cascade, Idaho

Hosted by: Bigfoot Brew Coffee, 220 S. Main Street

Cost: FREE

Prizes: More than $2,000 in prizes

Clues: Posted on Bigfoot Brew Coffee’s Facebook page

Who knows? You might finally find Bigfoot.

Just don’t expect him to be seven feet tall and covered in fur!