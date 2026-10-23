If you’ve looked around your neighborhood lately, you’ve probably noticed that the leaves are really starting to pile up.

And with the fall winds moving through the Treasure Valley, many of those leaves that have been stubbornly hanging onto the trees won’t be hanging around much longer.

That means it’s time for one of my least favorite fall traditions, raking leaves!

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Of course, it feels good getting the yard cleaned up, filling those big brown paper leaf bags, and seeing everything looking nice again. At least until the neighbor’s tree decides to share another few thousand leaves with your yard.

But here’s something I’ve wondered about, and I’m guessing I’m not alone.

What exactly can you put in those paper leaf bags? And when will Republic Services pick them up?

The City of Boise recently released its 2026 fall leaf collection information, and there are a few things worth knowing before you start filling those bags.

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When Does Republic Services Pick Up Leaf Bags in Boise?

Here’s the good news. If you’re a Boise resident participating in the city’s compost program, you don’t have to wait for a special leaf collection day.

Republic Services collects paper leaf bags on your regular weekly compost collection day.

According to the City of Boise, residents can set out up to 10 paper leaf bags per week, in addition to their compost cart.

There are a few important rules:

Fill your compost cart first.

Place up to 10 additional paper leaf bags at the curb.

Leave at least three feet between your compost cart and the bags.

Have everything at the curb by 6 a.m.

Use paper leaf bags, not plastic bags.

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Here’s something else to remember. Republic Services may make two trips to your neighborhood. The first truck will empty your compost cart and collect up to three bags. A second truck will return later in the day to collect the remaining bags.

So don’t panic if your compost cart is empty but several leaf bags are still sitting at the curb and don’t bring everything back inside too early!

READ MORE: What to Recycle in Idaho: Recycling Dos and Don'ts

What CAN You Put in Boise’s Paper Leaf Bags?

Despite the name, those big paper leaf bags aren’t exclusively for leaves. Boise’s compost program accepts several types of yard waste, including:

Fallen leaves

Grass clippings

Small branches and twigs

Garden plants and plant debris

Flowers and other compostable yard trimmings

Other approved organic yard waste

The city’s 2026 recycling and waste guide specifically allows paper leaf bags to be used for extra compostable yard waste.

So if you’re doing a complete fall cleanup, you can dispose of more than just the leaves covering your lawn.

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What CAN’T You Put in Boise’s Leaf Bags?

Not everything that comes out of your yard belongs in the compost program.

Keep these items out of your paper leaf bags:

Plastic bags and plastic packaging

Pet waste

Rocks and dirt

Trash and other noncompostable materials

Plastic flowerpots and plant containers

Materials labeled as compostable plastic, including compostable plastic bags

Contaminated bags may not be collected, so it’s worth taking a few extra minutes to separate everything properly.

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What About Larger Branches That Fall During Windstorms?

Small branches and twigs can go into your compost cart or paper yard waste bags, but if you’ve got larger branches to dispose of, Boise also allows properly bundled tree trimmings to be placed alongside your compost cart.

Under the city’s residential compost rules, branches must be no more than eight inches in diameter and no longer than four feet. Just bundle them with string and make sure each bundle is less than 60 pounds.

That can be especially helpful following one of our Treasure Valley windstorms.

READ MORE: Rake Up Boise 2026: How to Get Help or Volunteer

Have More Leaves Than Republic Services Will Pick Up?

If you’ve got several large trees, you know that 10 bags might not be nearly enough. Fortunately, Boise has another option.

Eight free leaf drop-off locations will be available from October 27 through December 12, 2026. Residents can bring loose leaves or leaves in paper bags to designated collection dumpsters. Just look for the containers marked “Leaves Only.”

Remember, those drop-off locations are specifically for leaves, not all the other yard waste accepted through the curbside compost program.

You can find the locations and additional information through the City of Boise’s official leaf collection program.

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One Last Thing Before You Start Raking

The biggest thing to remember is that Boise’s curbside leaf collection isn’t limited to a short fall pickup window.

Paper bags containing approved compostable materials can be collected throughout the year as part of the city’s compost program.

So whether you’re cleaning up after a windy October afternoon or finally tackling those stubborn leaves in November, there’s no need to rush everything into one weekend.

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And if you’ve got kids or grandkids around, maybe leave one big pile of leaves for them to jump into before you bag everything up.

After all, somebody ought to enjoy all that raking!