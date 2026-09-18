It’s The Last Weekend Of Summer And There’s A LOT Happening In The Treasure Valley
This is one of those Treasure Valley weekends where there’s almost TOO much going on. From Boise to Caldwell, Eagle, Nampa and Meridian, September 18-20 is packed with festivals, football, live music and plenty of things for the whole family.
Here are some of the biggest things happening this weekend.
Hyde Park Street Fair
This is one of those Boise traditions that feels like the unofficial start of fall.
The Hyde Park Street Fair takes over Camel’s Back Park all three days with more than 200 vendors, food, drinks and live entertainment.
Friday: 4-9:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Camel’s Back Park, Boise
Admission: Free
One important heads-up: there is no public parking in Camel’s Back Park during the fair, and neighborhood parking is extremely limited. Walking, biking or taking public transportation is definitely worth considering.
Indian Creek Festival
The Indian Creek Festival takes over downtown Caldwell Friday and Saturday with live music, cars, vendors and plenty of family activities.
Saturday starts bright and early with the Caldwell Fire Department breakfast and includes the classic car show, motorcycles, Chalk the Block, first-responder tug-of-war and one of my favorites, the Cardboard Kayak Race.
When: Friday: 6-9 p.m. and Saturday activities begin at 7 a.m., with the Cardboard Kayak Race at 2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Caldwell/Indian Creek Plaza
Admission: Free
Roars & Pours at Zoo Boise
Here’s one for the grown-ups. Zoo Boise stays open after hours Friday for Roars & Pours, a 21-and-over night featuring live music, animal experiences, keeper chats and food and drinks available for purchase.
When: Friday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Zoo Boise
Age: 21+
Tickets: $30 in advance/$35 walk-up
Boise Scottish Heritage Festival
Kilts, bagpipes and Highland culture are taking over Expo Idaho this weekend.
The Boise Scottish Heritage Festival features traditional Scottish music, dancing, food, vendors and plenty of opportunities to learn more about Scottish heritage.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Expo Idaho
Bug Day at the Idaho Botanical Garden
If you’ve got kids who are fascinated by creepy crawly things, or maybe you’re the one who is fascinated by them, Saturday is Bug Day at the Idaho Botanical Garden.
The annual family event celebrates its 25th year with insects, educational activities, games and plenty of opportunities to get an up-close look at the little creatures we usually try to keep OUT of the house.
When: Saturday, noon-5 p.m.
Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise
Flywheel Fest at JUMP in Boise
This might be one of the more uniquely Idaho things happening this weekend.
JUMP’s Flywheel Fest celebrates tractors, agriculture and Idaho’s farming history with antique farm equipment, tractor rides, games, demonstrations, food trucks, entertainment and JUMP’s giant spiral slide.
When: Saturday, 4-8 p.m.
Where: JUMP, Downtown Boise
Admission: Free
Boise State Football
Saturday night, Albertsons Stadium will be rocking.
Boise State hosts South Dakota on The Blue with an 8 p.m. kickoff, so expect plenty of blue and orange and plenty of extra traffic around downtown and Broadway Saturday evening.
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: Albertsons Stadium
Boise Pride Festival
Boise Pride Festival also returns this weekend at Ann Morrison Park with three days of entertainment and activities.
Events begin Friday evening, continue throughout Saturday and wrap up Sunday, including the Pride Parade Sunday morning.
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Ann Morrison Park, Boise
Park admission is free, although some entertainment portions of the weekend are ticketed.
Live Music Saturday Night Around Boise
There are some big choices if you’re looking for a concert.
Foster The People with Goth Babe performs Saturday night at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa.
Dogstar, featuring actor Keanu Reeves on bass, plays the Knitting Factory in downtown Boise.
Both shows are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.
The hardest part this weekend might not be finding something to do. It’s figuring out how many of them you can squeeze into three days.
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