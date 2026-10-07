After 85 degree days in October, I've been waiting for one of those weekends where it actually feels like fall in the Treasure Valley, well this might be it.

Temperatures finally drop Saturday to where they should be, Halloween decorations are going up everywhere, pumpkin patches are open, and this weekend is packed with Fall fun and things happening around the valley and there’s a little bit of everything. The hardest part may be deciding what you have time to squeeze in.

You can decorate a free pumpkin in Eagle, celebrate Idaho’s horse culture in Boise, watch wiener dogs race in Caldwell, catch a Halloween movie under the stars in Kuna, watch the Broncos take on the Vandals downtown or even get an early look at the Idaho Steelheads.

Events Worth Planning Ahead For This Weekend, October 9-11 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

And Yes, It's Officially Spooky Season Boise

If none of those fill your weekend, October’s regular fall attractions are also up and running.

Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open around the Treasure Valley, and the Halloween attractions are really starting to come alive.

READ MORE: 2026 Treasure Valley Fall & Halloween Fun Guide

The Spooky Light Show kicks off its 2026 season at Roaring Springs Friday night and runs nightly from 7-9:30 p.m. It’s the family-friendly option, with a drive-through display filled with ghosts, skeletons and spiders synchronized to music through your car radio.

Roaring Springs Roaring Springs

And if you’d rather be scared than entertained by dancing skeletons, Haunted World, Requiem Haunted House and several of the valley’s other haunts are now into their October schedules.

READ MORE: 5 Places to Find Hot Apple Cider Around Boise This Fall

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Grab a hoodie, an apple cider or get something pumpkin flavored if that’s your thing, and enjoy one of those Treasure Valley weekends where there is WAY too much to do.