We’re officially into October, so we figured it was time to start scouting some of the home haunts and Halloween displays around the Treasure Valley. We checked some of the homes we’d found on FrightMaps and the Boise Christmas Lights Halloween map, along with a few suggestions people had sent us on social media.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Turns out, we may have been a little early. Some displays weren’t up yet. Others were still clearly works in progress. A few places we expected to find lit up were dark.

So we decided to head to Harrison Boulevard, since we knew Halloween would eventually be impossible to miss.

READ MORE: Spooky Light Show Returns to Meridian, Idaho for Halloween

Halloween Is Waking Up on Harrison Boulevard

It’s nowhere near the Harrison Boulevard we’ll see by Halloween night, but that’s what made this trip kind of fun. Some homeowners have barely started, but some others said, “Game on.”

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

We found giant spiders stretching webs across front yards. Skeletons climbing trees. A giant skeleton surrounded by considerably smaller and considerably creepier skeletons crawling across the lawn.

One house has already gone full The Shining, with REDRUM in the yard, the Grady twins and a “Come Play With Us Danny” display.

Another has transformed The Wizard of Oz into something considerably more skeletal, complete with Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, a yellow brick road and poppy field and even the vehicles aren’t safe. We found a couple of skeletons hanging out in an old Ford Ranger.

This is only the beginning.

READ MORE: 2026 Treasure Valley Fall & Halloween Fun Guide

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Why Harrison Boulevard and Halloween Just Go Together

Harrison Boulevard was a Boise landmark long before anyone stretched fake spiderwebs between its trees.

The boulevard was laid out in 1891 near the route of an earlier stage and emigrant trail and named for President Benjamin Harrison, who signed the act admitting Idaho to the Union in 1890. Boise’s historic preservation documents describe the street’s remarkable mix of Queen Anne, Tudor Revival, Mission Revival and Colonial Revival homes alongside bungalows and cottages.

The historic district was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, with Boise establishing the local historic district in 1989.

Google Street View Google Street View

Somewhere along the way, one of Boise’s most beautiful historic streets also became the place to be on Halloween and we’re not talking about a few hundred kids wandering door to door.

In 2025, they were preparing for approximately 10,000 people on Harrison Boulevard for Halloween. The street was closed to vehicles from Hill Road to Resseguie Street to make room for the crowds.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

The tradition goes back decades. Boise State Public Radio profiled one Harrison homeowner in 2014 who said his house alone handed out somewhere between 2,500 and 3,000 pieces of candy on Halloween night.

Boise's Harrison Blvd Isn’t Done Yet

Keep in mind, we took these photos on the first weekend of October. There are still weeks of decorating ahead, and plenty of Harrison Boulevard homes hadn’t started when we drove through Saturday night.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

So consider this the “before” gallery. We’ll be heading back later this month to see what Harrison Boulevard looks like once everybody has had a chance to unleash the skeletons, monsters, ghosts, lights and whatever else is currently hiding in garages throughout Boise’s North End.

For now, here’s our first look at Halloween 2026 taking shape on Harrison Boulevard.

Halloween Is Coming to Harrison Boulevard It’s only the first weekend of October, but Boise’s legendary Harrison Boulevard is already starting its transformation. Here’s what we found during an early Halloween scouting trip through the North End. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals