Halloween season is officially underway in the Treasure Valley, and while we’ve been talking a lot about haunted houses, creepy attractions and things designed to make you scream, not everybody in the family is looking to be scared half to death.

Sometimes you just want the spooky without the scary. That’s exactly what you’ll find when the Spooky Light Show returns to the Roaring Springs parking lot in Meridian for its second year.

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Tiffany from Roaring Springs and Wahooz stopped by, and she probably gave the best description of the show: If you love Christmas in Color, imagine getting an early start on the light-show season... only replace the reindeer and snowmen with ghosts, pumpkins and skeletons.

A Million Lights - Halloween Style in Meridian

The drive-through experience features around one million lights synchronized to Halloween music, creating a show you experience right from your car.

And for parents with younger kids, you'll be happy to know that it is spooky, but NOT scary. Nobody is going to jump out at your car. There aren’t actors trying to make the kids scream. It’s designed to be something the whole family can enjoy.

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I went through it last year and had a blast. We’re so used to seeing these giant synchronized light displays at Christmas that seeing one completely taken over by Halloween is just fun.

Another bonus? You pay by the vehicle.

Tiffany says they’ll actually see families arrive in several cars, park, and then cram everybody into one vehicle before heading through. She said things can get a little “clown car” in the parking lot.

The show takes roughly 30 minutes to drive through and runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. nightly starting this Thursday, October 8th through October 30.

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There’s also an optional Spooky Light Pack with extras for the kids, including light-up goodies and 3D glasses.

One warning: popular nights can sell out, so waiting until the last minute may not be the best plan.

There’s Something New at Wahooz, Too

You can also keep the night going next door at Wahooz and Pinz, where they’ve added something completely new to the bowling experience. It’s called Spark projection bowling, and Tiffany says it’s the first of its kind in Idaho.

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Projectors mounted above the lanes turn the actual bowling surface into an interactive experience. You can send your ball down the lane with sparks flying behind it, play games where you’re aiming at projected targets or put your own face on the bowling lane and then bowl across it.

I’m not exactly going to be joining the professional bowling tour anytime soon, so giving me something else to aim at might actually improve my game.

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And Just Wait Until Next Year at Wahooz Family Fun Zone

If you’ve been past Wahooz lately, you’ve probably noticed the enormous construction project underway. That’s Nitro’s High Speed Racing, the new indoor electric go-kart attraction we told you about previously.

READ MORE: Wahooz In Meridian Is Nearly Doubling In Size With New Build

The massive new facility will feature two indoor tracks, elevation changes, LED lighting and 72 high-speed electric karts. Tiffany says the current plan is to have Nitro’s open next September.

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For now, it’s Halloween.

Load up the family, turn up the spooky music and enjoy Halloween lights without worrying about anybody with a chainsaw chasing you back to the car.