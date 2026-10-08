We’re several stops into Tacoberfest now, which means something has started happening. I knew it was inevitable, I’m starting to compare tacos.

The whole point of Tacoberfest is to spend October visiting locally owned taco spots around the Treasure Valley, ordering things pretty simply and seeing what makes each place special. This time, I went to Garden City and Taqueria Sol de Jalisco on Chinden.

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A Local Garden City Taco Stop That Delivers Serious Value

I went with what has become my standard test: two carne asada tacos and one carnitas taco.

READ MORE: 2 Treasure Valley Taco Favorites You Need to Try

This time, I made it a meal with rice and beans, too. The whole thing was only $10.95, and let me tell you, that’s a lot of food for eleven bucks.

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How Does This Garden City Carne Asada Compare?

The carne asada was very good. The beef had good flavor, the tacos were traditional and simple with finely chopped onion and cilantro, and there wasn’t anything about them I didn’t enjoy, but I’ve eaten some REALLY good carne asada during Tacoberfest.

Compared with a couple of our earlier stops, this asada didn’t have quite as much flavor and wasn’t quite as tender.

READ MORE: Tacoberfest: Trying Local Tacos Across the Treasure Valley

That’s not me saying it was tough or bland, because it wasn’t. At all. It’s just that once you’ve eaten your way through several Treasure Valley taco shops, the differences start becoming easier to notice.

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The Carnitas Were the Star of This Treasure Valley Taco Stop

Okay. Now we’re talking. The carnitas were beautifully tender, but they still had those slightly crispy edges that I absolutely want from good carnitas. That’s where so much of the flavor lives. You get that soft, tender pork on the inside and then those little caramelized, crispy pieces around the edges and this one absolutely delivered.

Of the three tacos on my plate, the carnitas was the easy winner for me. I’d go back for that taco alone.

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There’s Already a Reason to Return to This Garden City Mexican Restaurant

Then, on the way out, I noticed Birria ramen on the sign. Well… now I have to go back.

Birria is a pretty big part of the menu here, too, with quesabirria and other birria dishes available alongside the tacos, burritos and traditional Mexican favorites.

So perhaps Tacoberfest requires a sequel visit. You know, for research purposes, obviously.

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Tacoberfest Verdict

Taqueria Sol de Jalisco is absolutely worth a stop if you’re in Garden City. It’s traditional, casual, the portions are generous, and based on this visit, I’d point you toward the carnitas first.

READ MORE: Tacoberfest: Trying Tacos Mi Ranchito in Emmett, Idaho

The carne asada was good, but the carnitas made me want another taco and the birria ramen made me want another visit.

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That’s a pretty successful Tacoberfest stop.