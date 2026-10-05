We already know Idaho gets some pretty serious bragging rights this Christmas.

The tree standing on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., will come from Idaho’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

But getting a Christmas tree from the middle of an Idaho forest to Washington, D.C., isn’t exactly like tossing one in the back of the pickup.

Especially when that tree is 76 feet tall.

Andrew Harnik, Getty Images Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

Idaho Had to Change Trees

The tree originally selected was an 80-foot grand fir from the Salmon River Ranger District, chosen from more than 60 candidates.

Unfortunately, officials discovered Needle Cast disease affecting the tree and decided to go with their backup.

Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash green fine tree under blue sky

Enter Idaho Christmas Tree Number Two

The new People’s Tree is a 76-foot Engelmann spruce from the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

This will be the third U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree supplied by an Idaho national forest and all three that ultimately made the trip have been Engelmann spruce.

Photo by Venkata Oruganti on Unsplash white dome building during night time

Then Comes the Road Trip From Idaho to D.C.

The tree is scheduled to be harvested in late October before beginning one heck of a cross-country journey.

The tour starts October 29 in Grangeville, followed by stops in Lewiston, Moscow, Orofino and Kamiah.

Win McNamee, Getty Images Win McNamee, Getty Images

Then the Idaho tree leaves Idaho, but comes back. After a stop in Montana, it’ll return for appearances in Salmon, Craters of the Moon, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls.

Unfortunately, Boise isn’t on the official route, so Twin Falls will be the closest Treasure Valley residents can get to seeing the tree during its journey.

From there, the tree heads east through Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania before reaching the Washington, D.C., area.

At many of those stops, people will be able to see the tree, take photos and even sign the banner traveling with it.

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The Tree Isn’t Traveling Alone From Idaho

Idaho is sending a lot more to Washington than one enormous spruce. Idahoans created 10,000 handmade ornaments for the project.

About 3,500 larger, weatherproof ornaments will decorate the outdoor Capitol Christmas Tree, while another 6,500 smaller ornaments will decorate companion trees inside federal offices around Washington.

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

So when people see the People’s Tree this Christmas, they won’t just be looking at something grown in Idaho. Thousands of little pieces of Idaho will be hanging from its branches and decorating trees throughout our nation’s capital.

Over the Rivers and Through the Woods

There’s something pretty appropriate about this year’s theme: “Over the Rivers and Through the Woods.” Because that’s almost literally what this tree is about to do.

It’ll leave an Idaho forest, visit communities across the country and eventually arrive on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

An Idaho fourth-grader will eventually join it there. A statewide essay contest will select a student to travel to Washington with family members, read their essay and help light the tree.

So sometime in late October, a 76-foot Engelmann spruce will leave the Idaho mountains. A few weeks and thousands of miles later, it’ll be one of the most photographed Christmas trees in America.

That’s one heck of a road trip for an Idaho tree.