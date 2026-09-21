One of Boise’s biggest running events of the year is almost here.

The St. Luke’s FitOne 5K, 10K and Half Marathon happen this Saturday, September 26, bringing thousands of runners, walkers, volunteers and spectators into downtown Boise.

Even if running 13.1 miles sounds like something you would only do if something very large was chasing you, there are a few things you need to know. FitOne means road closures, traffic changes and a whole lot more activity around downtown, Ann Morrison Park, Warm Springs and portions of the Boise River Greenbelt.

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Here’s what you need to know before Saturday.

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First Things First: Get Your FitOne Race Packet

If you’re participating, do not wait until Saturday for your packet. There is no race-day packet pickup.

Packet pickup is this Wednesday, September 23 through Friday, September 25, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Ann Morrison Park Fountain, 1000 S. Americana Blvd.

This is also your last chance to sign up for the 5K or 10K. Registration remains open through Friday. The half marathon, however, is officially sold out, with a waitlist available if spots open.

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⁠FitOne Registration and Race Information

Saturday’s Start Times: All three races begin at Capitol Boulevard and Bannock Street in downtown Boise. The half marathon starts at 7:15 a.m., followed by the 10K at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9:30 a.m. The 5K uses staggered waves through approximately 9:50 a.m.

FitOne recommends arriving 45 to 60 minutes before your start time, which is good advice. Between parking, crowds, bathroom stops and finding your starting area, this isn’t the morning to cut it close.

There’s also a free race-day shuttle for participants between Boise Towne Square Mall, the starting line and the Finish Festival at Ann Morrison Park, which could save you a lot of parking headaches.

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Not Running FitOne? Pay Attention to the Road Closures

This may be the most important part for everyone else.

The neighborhood notice from FitOne says road closures will be in effect generally between 5 and 11 a.m. Saturday, although individual streets have different closure or restriction times.

Among the biggest impacts are the downtown area between Front and State and roughly 6th to 9th streets will be closed from 5 to 10:30 a.m.; portions of Capitol Boulevard and 9th Street will close later in the morning; and Warm Springs, Parkcenter, Americana and several other streets will have closures or lane restrictions. There is also no parking on Warm Springs Avenue from Avenue B to the Idaho Botanical Garden from 3 to 10 a.m.

More people coming More people coming

The 10K and half-marathon courses also use portions of the Boise River Greenbelt. The Greenbelt itself will not be closed, but runners will be on it approximately 7:45 to 11 a.m., and FitOne recommends alternate routes for other Greenbelt users.

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So if you’re headed downtown Saturday morning, or anywhere along the race routes, give yourself extra time and check the map before leaving home.

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You Don’t Have to Run to Be Part of FitOne

Some of the best parts of FitOne happen on the sidelines.

Spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer, with Ann Morrison Park and Kristen Armstrong Municipal Park recommended as prime viewing areas for the 10K and half marathon. The Finish Festival at Ann Morrison Park will have music, food trucks, yard games, photo opportunities and other activities.

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And FitOne is about more than who crosses the finish line first. Money raised through the event helps support projects designed to encourage healthier lives for Idaho children and families. Previous projects have included school tracks, a fitness court in Marsing and a safe walking path in McCall.

Whether you’re running 13.1 miles, walking the 5K, volunteering, cheering somebody on, or just trying to figure out why your normal Saturday morning route through Boise isn’t working, Saturday is FitOne day.

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Plan ahead, leave a little extra time and, if you’re racing, I’ll see you at the finish line.

Well… near the finish line. Somebody has to hold the coffee.