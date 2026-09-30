There are certain things that just taste like fall.

Yes, pumpkin spice gets all the attention, but give me a hot cup of apple cider on a cool Idaho day and I’m a happy guy.

Today, September 30, is National Hot Mulled Cider Day, and this is one of those “National Days” I can absolutely get behind.

I actually love making my own.

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One of my favorites to start with is Cabalo Orchard's Raw Apple Cider!. I’ll pour that into a pot, add some cinnamon sticks, cloves, orange and whatever other spices sound good, then just let the whole thing slowly simmer for 30 minutes to an hour.

Not only does it taste amazing, but your entire house smells like fall.

Pour some into a mug, head out to the porch on a cool Treasure Valley evening and I’m not sure it gets much better.

Photo by Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash green ceramic mug with brown liquid inside

But what if you don’t feel like doing all that?

That sent me on a little Treasure Valley cider hunt to see where you can actually find a good cup of apple cider this fall and I learned a few things along the way.

5 Places to Grab Apple Cider Around the Treasure Valley Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

This Weekend Is Idaho Cider Fest

We picked a pretty good week to celebrate cider, because the 4th Annual Idaho Cider Fest takes over Bannock Street between 8th and 9th Streets in Downtown Boise on Saturday, October 3, from noon to 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Boise Weekend Events October 2-4, 2026: What’s Happening

Hosted by Meriwether Cider Company, the block party brings together cideries from around the Northwest along with local food, vendors and games. Admission is free and the event is open to all ages, with tokens available for those who want to sample the hard ciders.

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So whether you’re mulling a pot at home, grabbing a cup before looking at the fall leaves or sampling what Northwest cider makers are creating, I’d say we’ve got plenty of ways to toast fall in the Treasure Valley.

Now I just need a cool evening, a sweatshirt, a mug of cider and a porch.

That’s pretty tough to beat.