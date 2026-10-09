How about a trip to Music City without having to change planes? Or maybe escaping an Idaho winter for some sunshine on a beach in Hawaii? Both are becoming a whole lot easier for travelers flying out of Boise.

Boise Airport has announced another new nonstop destination, bringing the airport’s growing list to 30 cities across the United States and considering how much the Treasure Valley has grown since I moved here in 2002, it’s pretty amazing to see just how many places we can now reach without a layover.

Boise Airport Adds Nonstop Flights to Nashville in 2027

Grab your cowboy boots! Beginning June 5, 2027, Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop service from Boise to Nashville, Tennessee.

Music City, the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and all those legendary honky-tonks on Broadway, like Tootsie's Orchid Lounge... That’s my kind of getaway.

Photo by mana5280 on Unsplash red and black acoustic guitar

There is one catch. The new service is seasonal, operating on Saturdays only from June 5 through July 31, 2027.

Still, being able to fly directly from Boise to Nashville in approximately four hours is pretty exciting and Nashville isn’t the only new destination being added.

Photo by Mike Gattorna on Unsplash an aerial view of a bridge over a river

New Boise Nonstop Flights Include Hawaii and California Wine Country

If you’ve ever dreamed of trading an Idaho winter for a Hawaiian beach, Alaska Airlines has some good news.

Beginning December 17, 2026, the airline will offer daily seasonal nonstop service between Boise and Honolulu, continuing through March 21, 2027.

Photo by Samantha Sophia on Unsplash group of people on beach surrounded by green leafed trees

Hawaii has consistently been one of the most requested destinations among Boise Airport travelers, so this is a pretty big deal.

There’s also a new option for anyone wanting to explore California’s wine country.

Alaska Airlines is adding seasonal nonstop service to Santa Rosa, California, this November, providing easier access to Sonoma County.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Then beginning March 11, 2027, Southwest Airlines will add its own nonstop service between Boise and Los Angeles, giving Treasure Valley travelers another airline option for an already-established route.

Boise Airport Reaches 30 Nonstop Destinations

When I moved to Boise in 2002, the Treasure Valley was a very different place. We’ve watched the population grow, new neighborhoods appear, and our airport continue to expand right along with everything else.

Now, in the same year Boise Airport celebrates its 100th anniversary, eight airlines offer nonstop service to 30 destinations, including seasonal routes and flights scheduled to begin in the coming months.

Photo by Travis Gergen on Unsplash man holding rat concrete statue

Of course, not every destination is available year-round, and some flights operate only on certain days. It’s always worth checking schedules before planning a trip.

But whether you’re heading to the beach, visiting family, taking the kids to Disneyland, or just looking for somewhere new to explore, there are more options than ever.

Take a look at all 30 destinations you can fly nonstop to from Boise Airport in the gallery below.

⁠Boise Airport's Official Nonstop Destinations Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Where Should Boise Airport Add Its Next Nonstop Flight?

As impressive as 30 destinations might be, there are still some places I’d love to see added.

How about Orlando? Imagine being able to take the family to Disney World without having to change planes or maybe New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., or another major destination on the East Coast.

Photo by Fernando Strabuli on Unsplash Statue of Liberty, New York under white and blue cloudy skies

If you could add ONE new nonstop flight from Boise Airport, where would you want it to go?

I’d love to hear your suggestions. Who knows? Maybe the airlines will be listening!