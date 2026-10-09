Boise is getting a brand-new music festival, and if you love live music, great food, and spending time outdoors along the Boise River, this is one weekend you’ll want on your calendar!

The first-ever Bluebird Days Music Festival is happening Friday and Saturday, October 16th and 17th, and it’s bringing two full days of music, food, art, and fun to the heart of Boise.

Google Street View Google Street View

Bluebird Days Brings Two Days of Live Music to Downtown Boise

The folks at Bluebird Social are going big for their inaugural festival!

They’re expanding beyond their regular venue to take over Shoreline Park and a section of Shoreline Drive, creating a massive riverside block party featuring three stages and more than 20 artists.

The lineup includes some fantastic national and emerging talent, including Passion Pit, Balu Brigada, 54 Ultra, Blu DeTiger, Rio Kosta, Adi Oasis, and Oliver Malcolm, along with plenty of other performers.

Matthew Eisman, Getty Images Matthew Eisman, Getty Images

You’ll find local food vendors, drinks, art, and plenty of opportunities to hang out with friends and enjoy one of Boise’s most beautiful outdoor settings.

With music and festivities running from noon until 10 p.m. both days, there’s plenty of time to soak it all in.

Everything You Need to Know About Boise’s Bluebird Days Festival

The festival takes place at Bluebird Social, Shoreline Park, and Shoreline Drive, right along the Boise Greenbelt.

Google Maps Google Maps

You can purchase single-day tickets or grab a weekend pass to enjoy the entire festival.

Organizers encourage attendees to walk or bike along the Greenbelt if possible, and there will be bicycle parking available.

For the complete artist lineup, performance schedule, festival map, and ticket information, visit the official Bluebird Days website.

Win Tickets to the First-Ever Bluebird Days Music Festival!

We have your chance to win tickets to Bluebird Days!

Good luck, and we’ll see you down by the river!