When you’re a parent, there are few decisions that feel bigger than figuring out where your kids are going to school.

I’ve been there.

Making the Right Idaho School Choice

With three daughters going through school, there were all kinds of things that went into those decisions for our family. Where did we live? How far was the school from work? What did we do about after-school care? What about practices and activities?

And, of course, the big question: Is this a good school?

Photo by sofatutor on Unsplash man in blue dress shirt sitting beside girl in pink long sleeve shirt

Understanding Your Idaho School Ratings: An Overview of GreatSchools

Today, answering that question often starts online. One of the first places you’ll probably encounter is GreatSchools, which rates schools on a scale of 1 to 10.

I recently went looking through its ratings for middle schools around the Treasure Valley and our surrounding area, and some of the numbers surprised me.

READ MORE: Niche Ranks Idaho's Best Public Middle Schools For 2026

We’re talking about local schools receiving ratings as low as 1 out of 10.

Canva Canva

Seeing Beyond Numbers: Different Perspectives on School Quality

But before anyone sees that number and decides a school must be terrible, there’s something important to understand: that’s one organization’s rating, based on its methodology.

So I decided to dig a little deeper.

Comparing Idaho School Ratings and Academic Performance

I compared the GreatSchools ratings with information from Niche, another popular school-rating website, and looked at available academic performance data and in some cases, they paint very different pictures.

For example, a school receiving only a 3/10 from GreatSchools can receive a B- from Niche.

READ MORE: Idaho's Best Public High Schools For 2026, Ranked By Niche

That’s why this isn’t a list of the “worst” middle schools in our area. It’s a look at some of the lowest-rated schools on GreatSchools and what we find when we look beyond that one number.

10 Low-Rated Middle Schools in the Treasure Valley Area And What the Numbers Really Say These schools serving middle-school students in Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, Kuna, Meridian, Payette and Horseshoe Bend receive some of the state’s lowest GreatSchools ratings. We compared those scores with Niche ratings and academic data to add some important context. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

What I Learned Looking at These Idaho School Ratings

After going through all of this, my biggest takeaway is pretty simple. Don’t choose, or reject, a school based solely on a number you found online.

GreatSchools can be a useful tool. So can Niche. State test results can tell us something else, but none of them individually tells you everything about what happens inside a school every day.

There are also some pretty big differences among the schools in our gallery. Some are traditional neighborhood middle schools. Others are charter schools, alternative schools, combined middle/high schools or virtual schools. Comparing all of them directly isn’t exactly apples to apples.

And there’s something else no ranking website can completely account for: your child.

READ MORE: 20 Best Public Elementary Schools in Idaho for 2026

A school that works wonderfully for one student may not be the right fit for another. Programs, teachers, counselors, class sizes, activities and even the individual needs of your kid can matter enormously.

Canva Canva

Beyond Ratings: Engaging with Your Potential School Community

So, yes, look at the ratings. Look at the test scores. They’re useful information.

But I’d also visit the school. Talk to teachers and administrators. Talk to parents whose kids actually go there. Find out what programs are available and ask questions about areas where the numbers show students may be struggling.

Remember, a rating can tell you something about a school. It can’t tell you everything about a school.

Treasure Valley High Schools With Some of Idaho’s Lowest GreatSchools Ratings GreatSchools rates public and charter schools on a scale of 1 to 10 based on available academic data. These nine Boise-area high schools currently receive ratings of just 1 or 2 out of 10.

Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Idaho's Top 20 Public High Schools 2026 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

20 Best Public Middle Schools in Idaho for 2026, According to Niche.com Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals