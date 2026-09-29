10 Treasure Valley Middle Schools Are Some Of The Lowest Rated In Idaho
When you’re a parent, there are few decisions that feel bigger than figuring out where your kids are going to school.
I’ve been there.
Making the Right Idaho School Choice
With three daughters going through school, there were all kinds of things that went into those decisions for our family. Where did we live? How far was the school from work? What did we do about after-school care? What about practices and activities?
And, of course, the big question: Is this a good school?
Understanding Your Idaho School Ratings: An Overview of GreatSchools
Today, answering that question often starts online. One of the first places you’ll probably encounter is GreatSchools, which rates schools on a scale of 1 to 10.
I recently went looking through its ratings for middle schools around the Treasure Valley and our surrounding area, and some of the numbers surprised me.
READ MORE: Niche Ranks Idaho's Best Public Middle Schools For 2026
We’re talking about local schools receiving ratings as low as 1 out of 10.
Seeing Beyond Numbers: Different Perspectives on School Quality
But before anyone sees that number and decides a school must be terrible, there’s something important to understand: that’s one organization’s rating, based on its methodology.
So I decided to dig a little deeper.
Comparing Idaho School Ratings and Academic Performance
I compared the GreatSchools ratings with information from Niche, another popular school-rating website, and looked at available academic performance data and in some cases, they paint very different pictures.
For example, a school receiving only a 3/10 from GreatSchools can receive a B- from Niche.
READ MORE: Idaho's Best Public High Schools For 2026, Ranked By Niche
That’s why this isn’t a list of the “worst” middle schools in our area. It’s a look at some of the lowest-rated schools on GreatSchools and what we find when we look beyond that one number.
10 Low-Rated Middle Schools in the Treasure Valley Area And What the Numbers Really Say
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
What I Learned Looking at These Idaho School Ratings
After going through all of this, my biggest takeaway is pretty simple. Don’t choose, or reject, a school based solely on a number you found online.
GreatSchools can be a useful tool. So can Niche. State test results can tell us something else, but none of them individually tells you everything about what happens inside a school every day.
There are also some pretty big differences among the schools in our gallery. Some are traditional neighborhood middle schools. Others are charter schools, alternative schools, combined middle/high schools or virtual schools. Comparing all of them directly isn’t exactly apples to apples.
And there’s something else no ranking website can completely account for: your child.
READ MORE: 20 Best Public Elementary Schools in Idaho for 2026
A school that works wonderfully for one student may not be the right fit for another. Programs, teachers, counselors, class sizes, activities and even the individual needs of your kid can matter enormously.
Beyond Ratings: Engaging with Your Potential School Community
So, yes, look at the ratings. Look at the test scores. They’re useful information.
But I’d also visit the school. Talk to teachers and administrators. Talk to parents whose kids actually go there. Find out what programs are available and ask questions about areas where the numbers show students may be struggling.
Remember, a rating can tell you something about a school. It can’t tell you everything about a school.
Treasure Valley High Schools With Some of Idaho’s Lowest GreatSchools Ratings
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
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Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
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Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals