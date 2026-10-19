Idaho’s Favorite Halloween Candy Revealed, But These Local Candy Shops Are So Much Better
When I was a kid, Halloween was serious business. Not necessarily because of the costumes or scary movies, although I’ve always loved both. It was all about the candy!
And there was one candy bar in particular that my mom and I both loved... Milky Way.
I can remember getting home from trick-or-treating, dumping out my candy, and immediately looking for those Milky Ways. Mom loved them just as much as I did, so there was always a little competition over who got them.
Idaho’s Favorite Halloween Candy for 2026 Might Surprise You
A new study from Innerbody Research analyzed Google search trends to determine America’s favorite candies, and Idaho’s number one is 3 Musketeers!
Here’s how Idaho’s top five shake out:
- 3 Musketeers
- Twix
- Jolly Rancher
- Reese’s
- Nerds
Nationally, Sour Patch Kids took the top spot, while Idaho ranked 21st among states for overall candy-related search interest.
Of course, these rankings reflect what people are searching for online, not necessarily what’s flying off store shelves.
But while those big national brands get most of the attention, Idaho has some incredible candy makers of its own.
The Best Candy in Idaho Is Made Right Here at Home
Take Idaho Candy Company in downtown Boise. They’ve been making candy since 1901, and their famous Idaho Spud candy bar has been around since 1918.
Now, personally, I’m not a coconut guy, so Idaho Spuds have never really been my thing.
But their Owyhee Butter Toffee? Oh, man! Sara and I keep that stuff around the house on a pretty regular basis. Probably more than we should, if I’m being completely honest.
Then there’s Lee’s Candies in Boise. Their handmade chocolate truffles are absolutely amazing. So creamy, so rich, and easily some of my favorites.
And recently, while visiting Porterhouse Market in Eagle, Sara and I discovered The Chocolat Bar right next door. Naturally, we had to stop in.
Everything we tried was delicious, but there was a blueberry dark chocolate bark that was absolutely phenomenal!
Where to Find Some of Idaho’s Best Handmade Candy
From a historic candy factory in downtown Boise to an old-fashioned chocolate shop in Weiser, there are some wonderful places to satisfy your sweet tooth without relying on the Halloween candy aisle.
We’ve put together a gallery of eight candy shops worth checking out around the Treasure Valley and beyond.
And I’m curious: What’s your all-time favorite Halloween candy? Is there one you absolutely refused to trade as a kid?
More importantly, is there a local Idaho candy shop we missed?
Take a look at these sweet local favorites!
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Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz