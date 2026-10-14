Halloween is getting closer, and the Treasure Valley is really starting to get into the spirit!

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, October 15–18, there’s no shortage of options around Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, and the surrounding communities.

READ MORE: Meridian Halloween Display Raises Money for St. Jude

We’ve got haunted attractions opening for the season, a brand-new music festival, opportunities to support local businesses, and some fantastic family-friendly activities that won’t cost you much, if anything!

Here's Your Treasure Valley "Plan Ahead" Weekly Event Guide:

What’s Happening Around the Treasure Valley 10/15 - 10/18/26 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

More Fall Fun Around the Treasure Valley

The World Center for Birds of Prey is offering its Fall Flights presentations, giving us an opportunity to see some remarkable birds in action.

Watch birds of prey soar, dive, and glide through the air during an outdoor flight demonstration. It’s a fascinating experience for families, wildlife enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates these incredible birds.

Advance tickets are recommended.

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The Greenbelt Harvest Market and Pumpkin Patch continues in Garden City, with seasonal vendors, pumpkins, food, music, and family activities.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Nampa Parks and Recreation is also hosting its Fall Bounce Bash on Saturday, October 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m., with inflatables, obstacle courses, games, and activities for children ages 3–12.

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Plus, haunted houses, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and neighborhood Halloween displays are popping up throughout the Treasure Valley.

Whether you’re looking for a good scare, a little live music, or a fun afternoon with the family, there’s plenty to keep you busy this weekend.

And with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, the fun is only getting started!