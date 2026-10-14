Haunted Fields, Fall Festivals and Family Fun: Your Boise Weekend Guide
Halloween is getting closer, and the Treasure Valley is really starting to get into the spirit!
If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, October 15–18, there’s no shortage of options around Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, and the surrounding communities.
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We’ve got haunted attractions opening for the season, a brand-new music festival, opportunities to support local businesses, and some fantastic family-friendly activities that won’t cost you much, if anything!
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Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
More Fall Fun Around the Treasure Valley
The World Center for Birds of Prey is offering its Fall Flights presentations, giving us an opportunity to see some remarkable birds in action.
Watch birds of prey soar, dive, and glide through the air during an outdoor flight demonstration. It’s a fascinating experience for families, wildlife enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates these incredible birds.
Advance tickets are recommended.
The Greenbelt Harvest Market and Pumpkin Patch continues in Garden City, with seasonal vendors, pumpkins, food, music, and family activities.
Nampa Parks and Recreation is also hosting its Fall Bounce Bash on Saturday, October 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m., with inflatables, obstacle courses, games, and activities for children ages 3–12.
Plus, haunted houses, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and neighborhood Halloween displays are popping up throughout the Treasure Valley.
Whether you’re looking for a good scare, a little live music, or a fun afternoon with the family, there’s plenty to keep you busy this weekend.
And with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, the fun is only getting started!
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz