If you regularly travel through southeast Boise, you’re going to need to make some changes to your daily drive. And we’re not talking about a little construction project that’ll be wrapped up in a few weeks.

The Eckert Road Bridge officially closed on Monday, October 12, kicking off a major construction project that will impact drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians for quite some time.

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The entire project isn’t expected to be finished until 2028, but there’s more to this story than simply another Boise road closure. Here’s what you need to know about getting around the construction, accessing Barber Park, and why the work is happening in the first place.

How to Get Around the Eckert Bridge Closure in Southeast Boise

The biggest question for drivers is probably the most obvious one: How do I get around it?

According to the Ada County Highway District, drivers should use Parkcenter Boulevard and Bown Way as alternatives while the bridge is closed.

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Eckert Road is closed at the bridge crossing the Boise River, with only local traffic permitted along the stretch between Boise Avenue and Millbrook Way.

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If Eckert Road is part of your regular morning or afternoon commute, you’ll want to allow some additional travel time, particularly as other drivers adjust to the detours.

And remember, this isn’t just a temporary inconvenience for a few days. The bridge replacement is a major part of a much larger construction project.

Why Is Boise’s Eckert Bridge Being Replaced?

This isn’t simply a case of upgrading a bridge because it’s getting old. The bridge has experienced significant structural deterioration.

During earlier inspections, engineers discovered serious decay affecting numerous supporting pillars. Those findings led to the bridge being closed to vehicle traffic in early 2025 before temporary repairs allowed it to reopen.

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Now, ACHD is moving forward with a complete replacement and the improvements won’t stop at the bridge itself.

The project also includes a new, wider bridge over the Boise River, replacement of the crossing over the Ridenbaugh Canal and a new roundabout at Eckert Road and Boise Avenue.

There will also be a multi-use pathway along the west side of the bridge and a Greenbelt tunnel beneath the bridge to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists.

The goal is to make this busy southeast Boise connection safer and more convenient for everyone using it.

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Will Barber Park Remain Open During the Eckert Bridge Construction?

Here’s some good news, especially for families who enjoy spending time at Barber Park. Yes! Barber Park will remain open during construction.

ACHD says visitors will still be able to access the park, and parking will remain available. Access will be maintained from the Boise Avenue side, with a temporary bypass over the Ridenbaugh Canal.

That’s welcome news for people who enjoy walking, biking, and spending time along the Boise River.

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How Long Will the Eckert Road Construction Last?

Here’s the part that might test everyone’s patience. The overall project is expected to continue into the Fall of 2028.

Construction will happen in stages, beginning with replacing the bridges. Once those reopen, crews will move on to improvements at the intersection of Eckert Road and Boise Avenue.

That means traffic patterns and detours could change as the project progresses.

The good news is that when everything is finished, southeast Boise will have a completely rebuilt crossing, improved bicycle and pedestrian connections, and a redesigned intersection.

Until then, a little patience and some advance planning will go a long way.

For the latest construction updates, detour information, and project details, visit the ⁠ACHD Eckert Road Bridge and Intersection Project page.