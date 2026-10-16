El Tesoro’s in Boise and Birrieria El Semáforo in Nampa deliver some serious competition for the best street tacos in the Treasure Valley.

My monthlong Tacoberfest adventure continues, and I’m discovering something I probably should have figured out years ago: Some of the best tacos in the Treasure Valley are hiding in plain sight!

Over the past couple of days, Sara and I visited two more Mexican restaurants, and both delivered some pretty outstanding tacos.

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El Tesoro’s Torta and Tacos - Boise

I’ve driven past El Tesoro’s on Chinden Boulevard more times than I can count.

READ MORE: Tacoberfest: Trying Local Tacos Across the Treasure Valley

It’s been there for years, and I’ve always noticed it. But whenever we’re in that neighborhood, we usually end up at Lindy’s or Guido’s Pizza.

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Well, Tacoberfest finally gave me an excuse to stop and I’m glad we did!

I ordered my usual carne asada and carnitas street tacos, while Sara went with her favorite, carne asada.

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The carne asada was perfectly cooked, nicely seasoned, and full of flavor. The carnitas were beautifully tender, with that wonderful richness you want from good slow-cooked pork.

The sauces were another highlight. The hot salsa had a nice kick without overwhelming the tacos. It complemented the meat rather than covering up its flavor.

READ MORE: Trying Tacos Mi Ranchito in Emmett, Idaho

Sometimes the best discoveries are places you’ve been passing for years.

Tacoberfest verdict: El Tesoro’s gets a big thumbs-up! It’s definitely earned a spot on our return-visit list.

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Birrieria El Semáforo - Nampa

Our next stop took us to Nampa, just down the road from the Ford Idaho Center.

Birrieria El Semáforo is conveniently located along Franklin Boulevard, within walking distance of the Idaho Center. If you’re heading to a concert or event and suddenly find yourself craving tacos, this is a pretty convenient option.

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And the tacos?

Oh, they’re good!

In fact, Sara announced that the carne asada was the best she’s had in a very long time! Now, to be fair, she hasn’t joined me at every Tacoberfest stop, but of the places she’s tried, this one jumped straight to number one.

READ MORE: 2 Treasure Valley Taco Favorites You Need to Try

I can’t argue with her too much. The carne asada was outstanding and is definitely among my favorites of the month.

They don’t offer carnitas, so I tried their birria instead. If you’ve never had birria, imagine incredibly tender, beautifully seasoned, slow-cooked beef with a texture somewhat like a really good pot roast.

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One thing to remember: Ordering a birria street taco isn’t the same as ordering quesabirria. You’re getting that wonderful meat without the melted cheese and consommé dipping broth.

The cilantro, raw onions, and grilled onions come on the side, so you can build your tacos exactly how you like them.

READ MORE: Tacoberfest Finds Great Carnitas at This Garden City Taco Shop

And then there’s the salsa bar! Their avocado salsa was a surprise. Most avocado salsas I’ve tried are fairly mild, but this one actually had some heat. Not overpowering, just enough to give it a little extra personality.

I also sampled two extra-spicy sauces. One had a strong smoky flavor that wasn’t quite my thing, while the other delivered heat without much flavor. So, for me, the avocado salsa was the winner.

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Tacoberfest verdict: Outstanding tacos, especially the carne asada and birria. Sara was already talking about coming back before we even left!

READ MORE: Tacoberfest Finds Great Tacos in Ontario, Oregon and Nampa, Idaho

And with that, we’ve got another serious contender in the running for our favorite tacos in the Treasure Valley.

Tacoberfest continues!