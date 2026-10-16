After years of planning and construction, one of downtown Boise’s biggest projects finally has an official opening date!

The Treasure Valley Family YMCA has announced that its brand-new CapEd Downtown Boise YMCA will officially open Saturday, December 12, 2026.

The new facility will replace the longtime Downtown Boise YMCA on State Street, which has served the community for decades.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

What’s Inside Boise’s Brand-New Downtown YMCA?

The new YMCA will feature an impressive 109,000 square feet of space, offering significantly more room for fitness, recreation, families, and community activities.

Some of the highlights include an aquatics center with multiple swimming pools, including a six-lane lap pool and a family recreation pool. Eight fitness studios offering everything from yoga and Pilates to cycling and strength training.

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There will also be a two-story indoor playground for kids, a family adventure zone and dedicated youth activity spaces. Along with a state-of-the-art fitness equipment, including EGYM technology and a THRIVE Center designed to provide inclusive programs and activities for people of all abilities.

The new facility is also designed to accommodate up to 16,000 members, compared to approximately 11,500 at the current location.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

When Will the New Downtown Boise YMCA Open?

The official grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at 10 a.m., beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by tours for members and guests.

The current Downtown Boise YMCA, which opened in 1969, is scheduled to close December 6 as preparations begin for the move.

The existing building will eventually be demolished.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

More Fun Ahead With Treasure Valley YMCA Events

Of course, the YMCA is about much more than fitness facilities.

READ MORE: Boise YMCA Halloween Run Returns October 24 - New Half Marathon

Before the new building opens, the Treasure Valley Family YMCA has some fun community events on the calendar, including its popular Halloween Run, featuring a brand-new half marathon this year, along with a 5K, one-mile run, and costume contests.

YMCA YMCA

And as the holidays approach, the YMCA’s Christmas Run will bring another opportunity for Treasure Valley families to get outside, get moving, and celebrate the season.

For more information about the new Downtown Boise YMCA, memberships, and upcoming events, visit the ⁠Treasure Valley Family YMCA website.