One of Boise’s most dedicated nonprofit organizations just received a pretty incredible recognition, along with $100,000 to help continue making a difference in our community.

On Wednesday, October 14, NeighborWorks Boise was celebrated as the recipient of Bank of America’s 2026 Neighborhood Builders Award during a special event at the organization’s Boise headquarters.

The award comes with $100,000 in funding over the next two years, along with leadership development opportunities and access to a national network of nonprofit leaders.

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It’s a tremendous honor for an organization that has spent years helping Treasure Valley residents build stronger, more stable communities.

A Big Investment in Boise and Ada County

NeighborWorks Boise works to strengthen neighborhoods and help local families through housing programs, community development, and volunteer initiatives.

The Neighborhood Builders program recognizes nonprofits making a meaningful difference in their communities while providing resources to help them grow.

NeighborWorks Boise CEO Bud Compher Jr. and COO Inga Hadder will also receive leadership development opportunities through the program.

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Since its creation in 2004, Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program has invested more than $346 million in nearly 2,000 nonprofits nationwide.

You Can Help Make a Difference in a Boise Neighbor's Life

Speaking of making a difference, one of NeighborWorks Boise’s most beloved annual traditions is right around the corner!

Rake Up Boise is coming up, and there’s still time to get your volunteer team together!

NeighborWorks Boise NeighborWorks Boise

For more than four decades, this wonderful community event has brought neighbors together to help seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities who need assistance clearing fallen leaves from their yards.

READ MORE: Rake Up Boise 2026: How to Get Help or Volunteer

It’s a simple act of kindness that can make an enormous difference.

Whether you gather coworkers, friends, family members, or an entire organization, volunteering for Rake Up Boise is a fantastic way to give back.

Teams help neighbors throughout Boise, Meridian, and communities across Ada County.

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Want to be part of something special?

Visit NeighborWorks Boise to learn more about Rake Up Boise and how to register your volunteer team.

Congratulations to everyone at NeighborWorks Boise on this well-deserved recognition, and thank you for everything you do to make the Treasure Valley a better place to call home!