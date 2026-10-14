If there’s one thing I love, it’s Halloween. And when you combine Halloween with a great cause, a little exercise, and the chance to dress up in a ridiculous costume, you’ve definitely got my attention!

The Treasure Valley YMCA Halloween Run returns to Boise on Saturday, October 24, and this year there’s something new for runners looking for an extra challenge.

I talked with Lacee from the Treasure Valley YMCA about this year’s event, and it sounds like a whole lot of Halloween fun!

YMCA YMCA

Boise’s YMCA Halloween Run Has Something for Everyone

The annual event takes place at Ann Morrison Park in Boise, with runners enjoying the beautiful Boise River Greenbelt.

This year, there are three distances to choose from:

Half Marathon: A brand-new addition for 2026, featuring a new course. The race begins at 9 a.m.

5K: Perfect for those who enjoy running but aren’t quite ready to tackle 13.1 miles.

1-Mile: A great option for families, kids, walkers, and people like me who prefer their exercise in smaller doses!

The 5K and one-mile events will follow the half marathon start.

READ MORE: Meridian Halloween Display Raises Money for St. Jude

YMCA YMCA

Halloween Costumes Make This Boise Run Even More Fun

Of course, you can’t have a Halloween Run without costumes!

Participants are encouraged to dress up, and there’s even a costume contest with four categories:

Best Costume

Most Creative Costume

Best Couple Costume

Funniest Costume

Personally, I think the funniest costume category might be my favorite. I’m looking forward to seeing what everyone comes up with!

YMCA YMCA

Running for a Great Cause in the Treasure Valley

Beyond the costumes and the fun, the Halloween Run supports an organization that’s been making a difference in our community for years.

Lacee explained that proceeds from YMCA races help support the organization’s mission, including financial assistance that makes memberships, programs, and activities more accessible to families and individuals throughout the Treasure Valley.

READ MORE: Fun Things to Do in Boise and the Treasure Valley This Weekend

“Your registration really goes back to the community, and yeah, it just makes a really big impact for those individuals that need it,” Lacee told me.

So whether you’re running 13.1 miles, tackling the 5K, or enjoying a leisurely one-mile stroll, you’re helping support a great local cause.

YMCA YMCA

How to Register for the 2026 YMCA Halloween Run in Boise

The Treasure Valley YMCA Halloween Run takes place Saturday, October 24, at Ann Morrison Park in Boise, with the half marathon starting at 9 a.m.

Registration is open now, and you can find additional information, race details, and registration links through the Treasure Valley YMCA at YMCATVIdaho.org.

I’ll be out there enjoying the festivities, and I hope to see you there!

Now, I just need to figure out what costume to wear!