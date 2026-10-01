If you’ve been anywhere near Downtown Boise this summer, you already know what a mess 8th Street has been.

I got an especially good look at it Saturday.

I was downtown for FitOne and, during a break, walked along 8th Street and took a bunch of pictures. There were construction fences everywhere, equipment, concrete and businesses sitting behind what felt like a wall of construction.

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The whole time I kept thinking about the restaurants and other businesses along 8th Street. Yes, they’ve remained open, but when you have to navigate construction fencing just to get to the front door, “open” doesn’t feel quite the same.

That’s why today, October 1, is a pretty big day for 8th Street.

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The Fences Are Coming Down For At Least on Part of 8th Street

The City of Boise says the newly improved south block of 8th Street between Main and Idaho streets officially reopens today and they’re not quietly taking down the fences.

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The reopening coincides with Downtown Boise’s October First Thursday, with a special celebration planned from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight, October 1.

There will be live music, carnival-inspired pop-ups, face painting, a roaming magician, caricature artist, games and local vendors. After months of construction, Boise is throwing 8th Street a welcome-back party and I think the businesses along this stretch have earned one.

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What Took So Long For Boise's 8th Street To Reopen?

Work on this phase of the 8th Street Improvement Project began in May.

The $2.2 million project goes far beyond simply replacing some concrete. Improvements include better accessibility, dedicated pedestrian areas, seating, landscaping, bike parking and upgrades designed to make the permanently car-free section of 8th Street easier and safer to use.

There was also a lot happening underneath the street, including replacement of Boise’s geothermal infrastructure.

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The project did run into some delays. In September, sections of newly poured concrete had to be removed and replaced because they didn’t meet the project’s quality standards. Crews also encountered unexpected underground utility conflicts and opportunities to upgrade geothermal connections while everything was already torn up.

That pushed the reopening later than originally planned.

8th Street Isn’t Completely Finished Yet

Today’s reopening does not mean all of the construction on 8th Street is over.

While the section between Main and Idaho streets reopens today, construction continues on the next block between Idaho and Bannock streets. Sidewalks are being maintained to provide access to businesses. The city’s current construction timeline shows that work continuing into November.

So there will still be fences and construction downtown for a while longer, but today is a pretty significant milestone.

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Go Show 8th Street Some Love

8th Street is normally one of those places that feels alive. Patios are full. People are walking from restaurant to restaurant. You grab a coffee, dinner or a drink and just hang out downtown.

For months, that atmosphere has looked very different. Now at least one big piece of it is coming back.

Several businesses are getting involved in today’s celebration, too. Fork will have live music from Hillfolk Noir and a mini farmers market, while Tupelo Honey is even having a little fun with the construction finally ending on its block with special drinks and a “Ring the Cone” carnival game.

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There’s also a new Boise on 8th Field Guide, created by businesses along the pedestrian blocks. You can collect stamps from participating businesses and earn prizes while exploring the area.

After spending Saturday looking through those construction fences, I’m looking forward to seeing what 8th Street looks like without them and if you’re downtown tonight, maybe make a point of stopping somewhere along 8th Street.

After the summer they’ve had, I’m guessing those businesses would be pretty happy to see you.